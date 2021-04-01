BTS’ ‘Film Out’ May Be in a Parallel Universe With This Song—Here’s What the Lyrics Reveal

ARMYs are searching BTS’ “Film Out” lyrics in English and its new music video for clues about its meaning, and there’s already one major theory making the rounds. According to some fans, “Film Out” may have a connection to the group’s 2018 single, “Fake Love,” and here’s why.

“Film Out,” which was announced by BTS in February 2021, serves as the ending theme song for the upcoming Japanese movie SIGNAL The Movie Cold Case Investigation Unit, and the opening track to BTS’ Japanese-language album, BTS, the Best, coming in June 2021.

For now, the boys released their new single on April 1, 2021, alongside a music video that had many fans experiencing some déjà vu for yet another music video in the Bangtan Universe. Just as in 2018’s “Fake Love,” BTS members run toward the camera and evade falling debris as they reminiscence on lovers past and present. Could it be that these music videos are telling the story of two parallel universes? According to some fans, it’s possible.

The question then becomes: Do the lyrics hold the same connection? Keep on reading below for BTS’ “Film Out” lyrics translated from Japanese to English, via Genius, to find out for yourself.

Verse 1

You, in my imagination

Are so vivid, oh-oh

As if you are right there

But I reach out my hand

And you suddenly disappear

Chorus

From all the memories stored in my heart

I gather up the ones of you, link them together

Gazing at them projected across the room

I feel you with every burst of pain

Post-Chorus

Oh-oh

La-la-la, la-la-la

La-la-la, la-la-la

La-la-la, la-la-la

Oh-oh

La-la-la, la-la-la

La-la-la, la-la-la

La-la-la, la-la-la

Verse 2

Decay too far gone absorbing no light or water

Sealing my wounded heart with a rootless, leafless vow

Two glasses placed side by side, their role

Never fulfilled, ah, just as thеy were

Since you last touchеd them

Chorus

From all the memories stored in my heart

I gather up the ones of you, link them together

Gazing at them projected across the room

I feel you with every burst of pain

Verse 3

Don’t have to be right

Just wanted you to stay the way you are

Kind-hearted, always smiling, but

If tears can be measured, it took this long but

I’ve barely made it by your side (Barely made it)

And found you

Chorus

From all the memories stored in my heart

I gather up the ones of you, link them together

Gazing at them projected across the room

I fall asleep with you vivid in my arms

Bridge

The words you whisper, the resonance

Wander aimlessly around the room

The fragrance I smell, the warmth I feel

As long as it lasts, as long as it lasts

Outro

You, in my imagination

Are so vivid

As if you are right there

But I reach out my hand

And you suddenly disappear

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.