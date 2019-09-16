BTS’ Extended Break Is Officially Over & The ARMY Can’t Handle it

The band is back together. Not that they were ever actually apart, but BTS’ extended break is over and RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were all just seen together after more than a month of relaxing and living their lives separately. The last time all of the guys were seen together was on Aug. 11 for their BTS’ Lotte Duty-Free Family Concert performance. Since then–they’ve been taking some much deserved time off, working on solo projects and generally just being iconic.

But now, BTS is back. On Sept 16–all seven guys were spotted at the Incheon International Airport in South Korea. Clearly, the ARMY was on high-alert with this info. Luckily, BTS’ management company, Big Hit Entertainment didn’t keep us waiting in suspense for too long. A source from Big Hit revealed that BTS’ break is officially over. “BTS has ended their period of rest and will be flying out today for a scheduled activity,” the insider told Soompi.

We don’t know what this “scheduled activity” is–but it looks hella secretive. When members of the ARMY spotted BTS at the airport they noticed that all seven guys had selfie cameras with them. We need to know what’s going on!

Fans are convinced that BTS is currently filming for their vacation series Bon Voyage. If you don’t know–each year, the boys on vacation to an ultra-secret location and they all carry around selfie cameras to film the vaca from their own individual perspectives. So far, they’ve traveled to Europe, Hawaii, and Malta.

We have no idea where they might be traveling too–we’re just hype that #BTSIsBack. The ARMY is over the moon too. One Twitter user declared, “Ppl getting mad that we keep screaming bts is back, like I think bts is back so bts is back back and we should stop but bts is back and bts has come back from the break so maybe now that bts is back,scream louder that BTS IS BACK. BTS is back? #BTSisBack” Another added, “I LITERALLY JUST WOKE UP AND SEE ALL THIS SHIT… BTS IS FUCKING BACK BITCHES I— #BTSisBack.”