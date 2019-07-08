A Day In the Life With BTS Is Super Chaotic

Scroll To See More Images

We might sleep, but the Bangtan boys never do. BTS’ everyday schedule is so chaotic that we can’t even deal. Though they’ve been on the scene since 2013–BTS’ meteoric rise to the top of the charts and the global A-list has been a sight to behold. During the past couple of years, we’ve watched Jungkook, Jin, V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin garner as massive ARMY of loyal fans as they’ve traveled the global delivering their epic sounds and iconic dance moves.

Seriously, these guys go non-stop. From interacting with their fans on social media to their yearly musters, BTS hasn’t missed a beat, and they’ve continued to deliver epic music in the midst of touring, appearances and performances. This year, in particular, has been a whirlwind for the K-pop group. In addition to new videos and singles like “Heartbeat” and “Lights,” BTS has collaborated with Uniqlo for a T-Shirt line and debuted their mobile game, BTS World.

With net-worths of about $7 million each, the guys’ lives have all changed drastically. They are now living in a posh apartment in Seoul, gearing up for the release of their third movie and celebrating the release of their Japanese album, Lights/Boy With Luv. But what does everyday life look like for BTS?

RollingStone shadowed the boys for one day back in 2017, and this is what they discovered.

In mid-November 2017 the RS caught up with the guys in Los Angeles where they’d flown in for the American Music Awards, and several appearances on shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

9 a.m.

The day after BTS arrived in L.A., they were in their rehearsal studio bright and early as they geared up for their American Music Awards performance. RM compared the entire thing to being, “like surfers on a big wave.” As reps from the AMA’s arrived to shoot promo photos, the boys were all joyful getting styled and primped as their day began.

Apparently, BTS’ entourage is over four times the size of their seven-man band with bodyguards, managers, stylist and everyone in between.

9:40 a.m.

After getting groomed, and posing for photos, the boys got to the real work. BTS quickly fell into formation to practice their performance of “DNA.” Though there is some goofing about–Rolling Stone reported, “Jimin grabs Jungkook’s ass after the latter executes a balletic twirl,” there is mostly a single-minded focus to nail their routine perfectly.

10:40 a.m.

An hour later, rehearsal is over. The boys guzzled water to cool off while being vigorously fanned by women with large paper fans. Since BTS’ dancing is so physical (right now Jimin is suffering from some joint issues) the guys are carefully looked over. A masseuse and doctor are on hand to look after any ailments the boys might have.

11:00 a.m.

It’s time for an early lunch–which the boys certainly deserved. According to Rolling Stone, it was a simple affair of cold burgers and fries, but after burning so many calories in rehearsal, the boys didn’t seem to care what they’re eating–as long as their faces are being stuffed.

12:00 p.m.

The Bangtan Boys settled in for a midday chat with Rolling Stone which mostly consisted of RM, Suga and J-Hope speaking for the entire crew. They chat about their sound, the artist freedom they’ve found at BigHit Entertainment and how they are determined to promote individuality above everything else.

“Especially in Korea, there are all these standards: Get married, go to a nice university,” RM explained.

1:30 p.m.

After their interview with Rolling Stone and a few moments of downtime, BTS prepared for Jimmel Kimmel Live! They leave their rehearsal studio and head towards their dressing room where they get dressed before loading into four SUV’s and heading over to Kimmel. As the cars turn into Kimmel’s backlot and outdoor stages, it’s sheer mania.

Literally, thousands of ARMY members scream and clammer for a chance to meet the guys. Rolling Stone reported, “They’d been waiting for hours.”

2:30 p.m.

The guys finally have some actual downtime in Kimmel’s green room. Jin uses the time to play on his Nintendo Switch. Jungkook and J-Hope take a nap, Suga and RM snack on bananas and V gets a much-needed neck adjustment.

4:00 p.m.

Around 4 p.m., some super lucky ARMY members got to come backstage and meet the guys. Rolling Stone reported that one ARMY member said, “Language isn’t a barrier when it comes to music.”

6:20 p.m.

Just after 6 p.m. BTS finally hit the Kimmel stage and of course, the audience is beside themselves. Apparently, it’s so chaotic that you could barely hear the music. One staffer said, “This is nuts.”

7:00 p.m.

The performance comes to a close, J-Hope walks off the stage and falls out the ground out of sight of the crowd. After about 30 seconds, he heads into the green room with the rest of his bandmates. As he disappears behind the door, a voice screeched, “Oh, my God! J-Hope looked back at me!”