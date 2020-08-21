BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ Is Their First Song Fully in English & the Lyrics Are So Uplifting

Scroll To See More Images

ARMYs are officially losing it over BTS’ “Dynamite” lyrics meaning in English, and it’s easy to see why. The new disco-pop single, released on Friday, August 21, is the first song by the Bangtan Boys ever released with fully English lyrics. Let’s just say that they make singing in a new language sound so effortless, it’s only a matter of time before an entire album is released in English, too.

But not only is BTS’ new song exciting because of its English-language experiment; it also happens to be filled to the brim with dancefloor-ready beats and a bassline that just begs you to groove. As the boys sing in the chorus, it’s just bound to make you feel like “life is dynamite,” with its catchy hooks. Too bad ARMYs can’t fill the club, but who says a dance party from the comfort of our homes isn’t just as a good? Take it from RM, who told USA Today that the biggest goal of this song is to just get people to be “more positive and be happy” following a year of heavy blows.

“This is a situation that everybody else around the world is facing, so we just started to explore what can we do right now,” Suga explained to USA. “What can we do really good?” The result was “Dynamite,” which RM adds, was created “like destiny.” He told the outlet, “Many things have changed and during the process of making our album which we will release later this year, we just kinda met this song as destiny. When we first listened to the demo and lyrics and the vibes and everything was so perfect. We thought, ‘why not keep it this way [in English].’ Some have said things have changed and this is a new challenge for us as well. We’re giving a shot.”

So, ARMYs—you might as well give it this upbeat song a shot, too. Watch the music video below and keep on reading for BTS’ “Dynamite” lyrics, via Genius.

Intro: Jungkook

‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Verse 1: Jungkook

Shoes on, get up in the morn’

Cup of milk, let’s rock and roll

King Kong, kick the drum

Rolling on like a Rolling Stone

Sing song when I’m walking home

Jump up to the top, LeBron

Ding-dong, call me on my phone

Ice tea and a game of ping pong

Pre-Chorus: RM, J-Hope

This is getting heavy, can you hear the bass boom? I’m ready

Life is sweet as honey, yeah, this beat cha-ching like money

Disco overload, I’m into that, I’m good to go

I’m diamond, you know I glow up

Hey, so let’s go

Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin

‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (Hey)

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah

Verse 2: V, RM

Bring a friend, join the crowd, whoever wanna come along

Word up, talk the talk, just move like we off the wall

Day or night, the sky’s alight, so we dance to the break of dawn

Ladies and gentlemen, I got the medicine so you should keep ya eyes on the ball, huh

Pre-Chorus: Suga, Jimin, RM

This is getting heavy, can you hear the bass boom? I’m ready (Woo-hoo)

Life is sweet as honey, yeah, this beat cha-ching like money

Disco overload, I’m into that, I’m good to go

I’m diamond and you know I glow up

Let’s go

Chorus: Jungkook, V

‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (Hey)

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah

Post-Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin, Jin

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah

Bridge: Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, V

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Light it up like dynamite

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Light it up like dynamite

Chorus: Jimin, Jungkook, Jin

‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’ma light it up like dynamite

(This is ah) I’m in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah (Light it up like dynamite)

Post-Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin, V

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite (Life is dynamite)

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah