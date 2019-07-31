The Footage From BTS’ Last ‘Dionysus’ Performance Is Making Us Super Emotional

Dionysus was the god of wine, grapes, fertility and theater. “Dionysus” is also a song from K-Pop group, BTS. The track is from the seven-member band’s album, Map of The Soul: Persona. Because they love the ARMY so much, the band just released a behind-the-scenes BTS “Dionysus” performance video. Even though it took place way back in April of 2019 (so like four months ago), the footage has truly transported fans and the ARMY is freaking out. The band, comprised of J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, V, and Suga, released the behind-the-scenes footage of their performance on Inkigayo, a South Korean music program. They performed on April 21 and this footage is to die for.

One of the best lyrics from the song is definitely, “Well art is also wine, if you drink it you get drunk, fool.” Preach, boys. We love an artistic twist on a Greek god. The lyrics are clever and powerful, and the boys’ moves are super fly. They are all so coordinated it’s hard not to watch them in rhythm. But the on-stage performance aside, the BTS footage (double entendre because BTS (aka behind-the-scenes) and BTS (the band)—hey! Anyway, as we were saying, the behind-the-scenes footage of BTS is pretty amazing. You can see Suga lace up his killer rainbow sneaks. The boys joke around and, at one point, Jimin totally cracks up at something Jin says. Jungkook also practices some boxing moves so you’re definitely going to want to check that out. V also opts for a purple turtleneck to go along with his ice-blue hair. It’s pretty fab.

One fan even translated a convo between V and RM. See below:

RM: Dionysus promo ended. Taehyung-ssi, you worked hard.

V: You worked hard. It’s been a week since we started the promo, we had to film many things so we’ve been tired physically. If there were no ARMYs, we couldn’t perform twice not even once.

RM: Right. We will keep it up!

The boys are just as adorable as ever. Watch the full video below.

And, of course, the super synchronized performance: