The Real Reason We Don’t Know Much About BTS’ Dating Lives

BTS came into our lives and we’ve been dazzled ever since. However, the members of BTS stay away from dating rumors, and we needed to investigate why. There are the obvious answers, the BTS Army is super emphatic about their boys. They adore, Jungkook, Jin, V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin. With so much global attention and 40 million fans on their social media accounts, we get why BTS would want to keep their personal lives private.

However, since the guys are young and vibrant ranging from age 21 to 26–we’re certain romance and partnership aren’t completely out of the cards for them. Their hectic schedules and the time that they spend shattering records and stealing hearts on stage clearly takes up a ton of time. BTS’ meteoric rise began back in 2013 when they signed with Bighit Entertainment–a tiny company without much money or influence. Their success has been monumental.

Taking the time to connect with their fans on social media while slowly becoming more popular until the exploded in 2017 after a performance at the Billboard Music Awards has won the K-Pop group some of the most loyal fans across the globe. The fame and fortune have also come flooding in. All seven guys used to share one tiny cramped apartment. Now, with a collective net worth of $50 million, BTS shares a stunning $6.5 million complex in one of the ritziest neighborhoods in Seoul, South Korea.

So what’s the tea about their dating life? Surely, money and fame provide endless options.

It looks like all seven guys are focused on their careers at the moment and they don’t have time to even think about dating. Though some of the older guys, RM, Suga, and J-Hope have revealed that they had girlfriends in the past, none of the members of BTS have had public relationships since their big debut back in 2013.

When it comes to being a celebrity in South Korea, things are a bit different then they are in the U.S. Typically, K-Pop stars (male and female) do not date publically. Since fans like the BTS Army are so ride or die– even a whisper of a dating rumor could cause total chaos–and we’re certain the Map of the Soul: Persona singers don’t have time for that.

We’re hella nosey in the states, but in South Korea, it’s a press standard that K-Pop stars are never questioned about their dating lives–so it doesn’t come up. However, when they are giving interviews in the States, BTS has come up with clever retorts to keep us all out of their business.

During an interview on the red carpet for the 2017 American Music Awards –a U.S. journalist tried to sneakily ask the guys, “You guys are all together, but you didn’t bring your girlfriends. Do you need a girlfriend? Are you looking?”

RM was quick to give a sly answer saying, “No, we got [our fandom] ARMYs. We’ve got, like, thousands of girlfriends in here, so we don’t need to worry.”

We see you RM!

During a recent interview with Ryan Seacrest at On Air With Ryan Seacrest –-the former American Idol host asked BTS again about who they were dating.

“Connection is really not good,” RM joked. “We FaceTime each other.”

