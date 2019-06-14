Your Complete Guide to BTS’ Dating History

Scroll To See More Images

From their dogs to their love of food, there is a lot that we know about our favorite K-Pop band, BTS. However, there is one thing that the guys have continued to keep under wraps. BTS’ dating history and personal lives have never been a focal point. Jungkook, Jin, V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin have millions of ARMY members across the globe vying for a chance at their hearts. And, since they range from 21 to 26 years old, despite their hectic schedules, we’re sure BTS has at least thought about romantic partnerships. However, none of the members have been in public relationships since the group was formed in 2013.

So what’s the deal? Surely the guys aren’t just out here working themselves to the bone without any time for their personal lives. The truth is, being a celeb in South Korea is very different than being an A-lister in America. In the States, the tabloids are continually looking for any whisper of a new rumor about our favs. However, in South Korea, K-Pop stars (male and female) do not date publically. How cool is that? As a result, the BTS ARMY might never get any insider deets on who their favs are dating these days. But, we do have a bit of info about BTS’ past dating history. After all, some of the older BTS members including M, Suga, and J-Hope have revealed that they had girlfriends in the past.

Jungkook

Before you freak out entirely, Jungkook is currently single. However, in the past, there have been rumors that he was romantically linked to several K-Pop stars. Now, we don’t know how accurate these rumors are, but word on the street was that Jungkook was getting romantic with Lovelyz’s Jeong Ye and Jung Chae Yeon from DIA. Also, back in 2015, there was buzz that he was dating model, Ko So-hyun. Neither Jungkook or any of these ladies have spoken publically about these dating rumors.

Though Jungkook isn’t linked to anyone at the moment, he has described his ideal lady. He’s looking for someone kind, smart, who enjoys cooking, has a great singing voice, and has pretty legs.

Jimin

Currently, the only loves of Jimin’s life are his bandmates and the ARMY. However, he’s been linked with K-pop star Han Seung-yeon from the group KARA. In fact, Han Seung-yeon got super candid about having a massive crush on BTS’ shortest member.

During an interview on the show, Weekly Idol, Han was asked about Jimin and she coyly responded, “That’s right. When we were promoting ‘Mamma Mia,’ our promotion periods overlapped. He has caught my eye ever since. It was nice when our [promotion periods] overlapped by one week this time around too.”

Well, Ok, then sis.

RM

BTS leader RM is the one who keeps everyone in formation. He recently told CBS about the band’s massive international success, “We just enjoy the ride, live in the moment, and that’s all we can do.” As the leader, RM has truly led by example, and he hasn’t really been caught up in any of the dating rumors. Though he’s single (as far as we know) and he’s been open about his past relationships, in 2017 there were whispers that he had a super secret girlfriend.

Clearly, nothing can be kept from the ARMY.

During an interview with Billboard, RM spoke about the outro on BTS’ Love Yourself album. From RM’s cryptic response, many fans assumed he was talking about his secret lady. He said, “I thought it was the right outro for this album because it is really a range of emotions – I’m saying I met this person that I really love, this person is the love of my life right.”

Whoever she is, or was, the ARMY never discovered her identity.

Jin

With his vocals and that face, everyone wants a piece of Jin. Though the $7 million man swears he’s single, previous ARMY investigations suggest otherwise. In the first three BTS album notes, Jin thanked comedienne Lee Gook Joo–which immediately put fans on high alert.

However, both Jin and Lee have insisted that they are just friends. During a TV interview, Lee explained, “So there’s a person who I have been close to for over four years and I even cheered him on at Music Core when he debuted. BTS’ Jin. We are very close. He thanked me in the “Thanks To” section in his first three albums and fans put two and two together.”

But just how close does she mean?

Suga

Rapper Suga is one of the older members of BTS. In fact, he’s been quick to squash any and all dating rumors (even though very few have come his way.) When Suga and fellow K-Pop star Suran worked together on the song “Wine” there were a few whispers before Suga immediately crushed them saying he’s way too busy to date.

V

Just in case you were wondering, the love of V’s life is Tannie. However, interestingly enough, V’s love life is the only one that BTS’ management company Big Hit Entertainment has addressed publically, and it’s for a fascinating reason. Rumors began buzzing that V was dating a BTS ARMY member named Hi. It didn’t help that he began using the phrase, “Hi Nuna” on Instagram. Fans also became convinced that V was wearing a ring that Hi had purchased for him

We all know how passionate the ARMY can get, so Big Hit Entertainment had to come in and settle all of that noise swiftly. They admitted that though V and Hi were in regular contact, they are just friends.

You can stop sweating now.

J-Hope

J-Hope minds his own business, and though there are whispers that he was in a serious relationship before BTS–nothing has been said about his personal life since. It would make sense that J-Hope would be focusing on himself and his career. After all, fans believe that his last serious relationship ended with his then-girlfriend moved on with someone else.