BTS Just Announced Their US Comeback Performance & The ARMY Can’t Wait

BTS Map of the Soul: 7 is already gifting ARMYs with so much, and the rollout has only just begun. So soon after the Bangtan Boys released the very first single off of their upcoming project, we already know that BTS’ 2020 comeback with James Corden on The Late Late Show is officially confirmed. And it’s happening very soon.

ARMYs were already freaking out earlier on Friday, Jan. 17, after the boys kicked off their Map of the Soul: 7 project with a new track, “Black Swan.” But just as fans were sinking their teeth into the “Black Swan” lyrics and meaning, another announcement came tumbling by: “Thrilled to announce @BTS_twt returns to the #LateLateShow on January 28 to perform ‘Black Swan’!” The Late Late Show with James Corden‘s page announced on Twitter this morning.

If the show sounds familiar, it’s because BTS performed “DNA” from Love Yourself: Her on the late-night program way back in November 2017. Fast forward some world tours, a couple of Billboard chart records, many awards and awards-show performances, the group will return to the same stage to perform their new music. Yes, that means that BTS will be performing “Black Swan” live for the first time on Jan. 28 right in Los Angeles.

“Stay tuned for our very first performance of ‘Black Swan’! #BlackSwan #LateLateShow @latelateshow,” BTS confirmed in a tweet from their official Twitter. And cue the ARMYs screams.

After watching the incredible short film that dropped along with “Black Swan,” we’re expecting something super impressive once the boys hit the Late Late stage. We also have no doubt that ARMYs will be really inclined to watch super closely—ahem, scoping out clues, we mean. After all, it’s already been proven that BTS were dropping hints about “Black Swan” for ages, so now’s our cue to keep our eyes extra peeled for new BTS theories.

Map of the Soul: 7 comes out on Feb. 21, while a music video for their lead single is scheduled for Feb. 28.