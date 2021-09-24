BTS Just Released a Song With Coldplay & Here’s What Their Lyrics Mean in English

If you haven’t read the translation to BTS and Coldplay’s “My Universe” lyrics, you’ve come to the right place. “My Universe,” which was released on Friday, September 24, is the second single from Coldplay’s ninth studio album, Music of Spheres.

The song features both English and Korean lyrics is about the power of love and the struggles that come with it. In a recent interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, explained that the inspiration for the song “came from a loving text.” Martin also revealed that BTS had wanted to collaborate with Coldplay for a while, but it wasn’t until “My Universe” that their worlds came together. “It had been in my mind for a while that someone had said BTS were wondering if we’d do a song for them or something like that. And the phrase, ‘My universe,’ in this text was like, ‘Oh, that’s a cool song title,'” Martin said.

He continued, “So, occasionally I ask producers we’re working with if they have any spare loops they don’t know what to do with, and that’s often how our pop songs come about. Anyway, Bill, who we work with a lot, this guy called Bill Rahko, I said, ‘Do you ever make tracks?’ And he’d made this loop, this track with a bit of vocals on it. And I said, ‘Oh, please, can I take that away?’ I’m not a great driver, but I was driving around, and then the chorus of ‘My Universe’ just landed.”

Martin explained that as he was recording the chorus to “My Universe,” he thought of BTS and decided to hold the song, until the band—which consists of members Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook—could write and record their own lyrics.

“So, I drove straight back to the studio, I said, ‘Okay, let’s put this down now.’ This is all in the same day. Then I started singing the chorus, and it felt good. So then I called Phil, our fifth member, and Max Martin and said, ‘I think we’ve got a song to give to BTS.’ And they said, ‘Why don’t we hold onto it and give it to BTS.’ And then we started communicating with BTS and then went to Korea,” Martin said.

As for what it was like to work with BTS, Martin described the collaboration as a “joy.” “I love them, and we love them, and it’s been such a joy. It’s something you could look at so cynically, and we have at times, but anytime there’s actual communication or music between us, it just feels so good. “So, I unabashedly and unashamedly feel really grateful for the song, grateful for the person that inspired the song, and grateful for the people we sing it with,” he said.

“My Universe” comes two months after the release of BTS’ most recent single, “Permission to Dance,” which is the band’s third all-English song after 2021’s “Butter” and 2020’s “Dynamite,” which earned the K-pop group their first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and their first Grammy nomination.

“My Universe” by Coldplay and BTS is available on Amazon. Read the full lyrics to the song via Genius below.

[Intro: Chris Martin, All]

You (You), you are (You are) my universe

And I (I), just want (Just want) to put you first

And you (You), you are (You are) my universe, and I

[Verse 1: Chris Martin]

In the night, I lie and look up at you

When the morning comes, I watch you rise

There’s a paradise they couldn’t capture

That bright infinity inside your eyes

[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook, All, Jung Kook & Chris Martin]

I fly to you every night (Fly)

Forgetting that it’s just a dream

I meet you with a smile (Meet)

Never ending forever, baby

[Chorus: Chris Martin, All]

You (You), you are (You are) my universe

And I (I), just want (Just want) to put you first

And you (You), you are (You are) my universe

And you make my world light up inside

[Verse 2: V, RM, RM & Chris Martin, RM & Jimin]

Darkness used to be more comfortable for me

Within the long shadows (Eyes)

And they said that we can’t be together

Because, because we come from different sides

[Chorus: Chris Martin, All]

You (You), you are (You are) my universe

And I (I), just want (Just want) to put you first

And you (You), you are (You are) my universe

And you make my world light up inside

[Post-Chorus: All, Jin]

My universe (Do-do, do-do)

My universe (Do-do, do-do)

My universe (Do-do, do-do)

(You make my world)

You make my world light up inside

Make my world light up inside

[Bridge: j-hope, SUGA]

What brightens me up

Are the stars embroidered with your love

In my universe, you

Make another world for me

Because, you are my stars and my universe

These hardships are just temporary

Always shine bright as you always do

We will follow you through this long night

[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook, Jung Kook & Jimin, Chris Martin & Jung Kook]

I fly together with you

When I’m without you I’m crazy

Come hold my hand now

We are made of each other, baby

[Chorus: Chris Martin, All]

You (You), you are (You are) my universe

And I (I), just want (Just want) to put you first (To put you first)

And you (You), you are (You are) my universe

And you make my world light up inside

[Post-Chorus: All]

My universe (Do-do, do-do)

You, you are (You are)

My universe (Do-do, do-do)

I, just want (Just want)

My universe

You, you are (You are) my universe, and I

My universe

[Outro: All]

(Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy)

