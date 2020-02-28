The ARMY Has a Refreshing Reaction to BTS Cancelling a Concert Due to Coronavirus

After the release of their fourth album, Map of the Soul: 7, on February 21, the Bangtan Boys were set to tour across the world. But due to coronavirus, BTS cancelled their concert in South Korea, and the ARMY is relieved by the band’s decision.

The band took to their Twitter on Thursday, February 27, to announce that their upcoming tour dates in Seoul, South Korea would be cancelled. The Bangtan Boys were set to perform on April 11, 12, 18 and 19 at Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium as the first dates of their Map of the Soul Tour. The announcement also noted that ticketholders would be automatically refunded for their purchases.

“It is unavoidable that the concert must be canceled without further delay,” the announcement read Korean. “Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration.”

According to Variety, a third tour date at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles seems to have been added to the already-set dates on May 2 and May 3, though that hasn’t been confirmed by the band and or their management.

The announcement comes after fans called for Big Hit Entertainment to cancel BTS’ Seoul concerts due to the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea. As of Thursday, there are more than 2,000 reported cases of coronavirus in South Korea, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“if bts have to cancel some shows on tour due to the outbreak of coronavirus, as armys, we will support whatever decisions they make because the health of bighit’s artists are more important,” one fan tweeted.

Another wrote, “could big hit please cancel or postpone the seoul concert???? im so worried about bts and all the armys attending 😦 south korea is officially the 2nd country with most cases of corona virus reported :(((( what should we do.”

One more ARMY wrote, “I’m sorry but if it is to the point were @BTS_twt cant perform to their audience and if Korea isn’t safe for any artist like #BTS. They should stay in USA until it is safe for them to comeback and I know BTS are going to miss their home country. #coronavirus.”

Though it’s disappointing for South Korean fans to not see BTS in April, we’re glad to see that ARMYs are understanding of the band’s wellbeing. Stay healthy, Jungkook, RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga and J-Hope.