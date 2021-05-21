BTS Just Released Their Single ‘Butter’ & The Lyrics Will Melt Your Heart

ARMYs already know how smooth the boys are, but allow BTS’ “Butter” lyrics to serve as a reminder. The single marks the latest English-language track for the boys following the release of their wildly successful hit “Dynamite” in 2020—and let’s just say that it does not disappoint.

The Bangtan Boys released “Butter” on Friday, May 21, 2021, to much excitement from ARMYs and beyond. It’s the pre-summer anthem we were all waiting for, and as far as we can tell, it’s about to be the soundtrack to everyone’s #ShotGirlSummer (if you know, you know). The boys first teased the track during an interview with Rolling Stone on May 13. “It’s very energetic. And very summery. It has a very dynamic performance,” RM said of “Butter.” Their label Big Hit Entertainment even described the song as one that “will melt its way into the hearts of all ARMY,” and TBH, they aren’t wrong.

As for BTS’ “Butter” lyrics themselves, there isn’t much symbolism or deep theories to parse through. Much like 2020’s “Dynamite,” this is just a purely feel-good piece of dance music; though, you will find some subtle allusions to some of BTS’ biggest pop idols. Lyrics like “Smooth like butter / Like a criminal undercover,” are a nod to none other than the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson, and his 1988 hit, “Smooth Criminal.” Keep on reading for the full version of BTS’ “Butter” lyrics, via Genius, below.

Verse 1

Smooth like butter

Like a criminal undercover

Gon’ pop like trouble

Breakin’ into your heart like that (Ooh)

Cool shade stunner

Yeah, I owe it all to my mother

Hot like summer

Yeah, I’m makin’ you sweat like that

Break it down

Pre-Chorus

Oh, when I look in the mirror

I’ll melt your heart into two

I got that superstar glow so (Ooh)

Do the boogie like

Chorus

Side step, right, left to my beat

High like the moon, rock with me, baby

Know that I got that heat

Let me show you ’cause talk is cheap

Side step, right, left to my beat

Get it, let it roll

Verse 2

Smooth like butter

Pull you in like no other

Don’t need no Usher

To remind me you got it bad

Ain’t no other

That can sweep you up like a robber

Straight up, I got ya

Makin’ you fall like that

Break it down

[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, RM]

Oh, when I look in the mirror

I’ll melt your heart into two

I got that superstar glow so (Ooh)

Do the boogie like

Chorus

Side step, right, left to my beat

High like the moon, rock with me, baby

Know that I got that heat

Let me show you ’cause talk is cheap

Side step, right, left to my beat

Get it, let it roll

Post-Chorus

Get it, let it roll

Get it, let it roll

Verse 3

Ice on my wrist, I’m the nice guy

Got the right body and the right mind

Rollin’ up to party, got the right vibe

Smooth like (Butter), hate us (Love us)

Fresh boy pull up and we lay low

All the playas get movin’ when the bass low

Got ARMY right behind us when we say so

Let’s go

Chorus

Side step, right, left to my beat (Right, left to my beat)

High like the moon, rock with me, baby

Know that I got that heat

Let me show you ’cause talk is cheap (You know that talk is cheap)

Side step, right, left to my beat

Get it, let it roll

Post-Chorus

Smooth like (Butter), cool shade (Stunner)

And you know we don’t stop

Hot like (Summer), ain’t no (Bummer)

You be like oh my god

We gon’ make you rock and you say (Yeah)

We gon’ make you bounce and you say (Yeah)

Hotter? Sweeter! Cooler? Butter!

Get it, let it roll

