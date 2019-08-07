There’s A Special Surprise At The End Of BTS’ ‘Bring The Soul’ Movie & The ARMY Can’t Even

BTS will never stop showing their fans how much they love and care about them. In fact, BTS’ Bring the Soul post-credits scene details shows the ARMY more love than they can handle. Though BTS has had concert films before, like the epic, Burn The Stage and Love Yourself In Seoul which followed J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V throughout their massive 2017 Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings tour, Bring The Soul is on another level.

Instead of concert footage with some voice narration here and there, Bring the Soul is a much more intimate experience for the ARMY. Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing said in a press release,

Trafalgar Releasing is thrilled to collaborate with Big Hit Entertainment again for BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE, giving fans around the world an intimate opportunity to see the band following their landmark LOVE YOURSELF tour. The ARMYs are truly a community, and we are excited to bring them together for an all-new BTS experience in cinemas worldwide.

The movie just dropped and BTS fans who have already seen it are dropping some nuggets about just how amazing Bring the Soul is. Apparently, there is an EPIC post-credit scene that literally has ARMY members falling all over themselves.

One fan tweeted, “I recommend watching it but at the last part after the post-credits;) but I’m sure they’re be a next movie THE WHOLE CINEMA WAS SCREAMING I brought my best friend and her mom and my mom:)” Another fan added, “there will be extra scenes after the credits during bring the soul time to sob more.”

So what is happening in that post-credit scene?!! We won’t spoil it here, but we do know that it’s extra special especially considering the fact that BTS is currently on a 2-month hiatus for some much-deserved rest and relaxation.

We knew they loved us too much to abandon us for good.