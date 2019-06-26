BTS Just Announced A New Movie & The ARMY Is Beyond Excited

No place to go but up! BTS just announced a new movie, Bring The Soul, which will reportedly be different from their other two films. Naturally, the ARMY can barely contain their excitement and that’s largely because the film has a lot to do with them. The seven band members—J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, V, and Suga—love their fans more than anything, it seems. And now the boys are willing to give the ARMY a closer, more intimate look into their thrilling lives. BTS’ Bring The Soul will be different from their other two films because of the way it’s being filmed. Basically, it’s through the lens of the boys, their eyes, their personal experience and discussions.

The film will feature the band sitting down for dinner in Paris while candidly discussing the highs and lows of their Love Yourself tour. The intimate conversation takes place during a small party on a beautiful rooftop in Paris, the day after their final show in France.

According to a press release shared with Elite Daily, BTS’ film will hit theaters on August 7, 2019. CEO of the distributing company, Trafalgar Square Releasing, said of Bring The Soul:

“Trafalgar Releasing is thrilled to collaborate with Big Hit Entertainment again for BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE, giving fans around the world an intimate opportunity to see the band following their landmark LOVE YOURSELF tour. The ARMYs are truly a community, and we are excited to bring them together for an all-new BTS experience in cinemas worldwide.”

Their two previous films were more about behind-the-scenes footage of the concerts and some general interviews with each of the boys. But the ARMY can rejoice knowing this film will be more of an in-depth look into their Souls.