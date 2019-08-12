BTS Is Taking A Massive Extended Break & The ARMY Can’t Handle It

We thought we were just in for a 2-month hiatus, but apparently, we were very wrong. BTS is going on a massive break, and we don’t even know what do do with ourselves. BTS’s break reason for 2019 will make you want to laugh and cry so you should probably prepare yourself before you continue reading.

After six years of non-stop touring, over a dozen albums, and a ton of appearances and performances, Jungkook, Jin, V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin are on a 2-month hiatus. We knew that they would be taking some time for themselves before returning to the stage in October. In fact–the ARMY had hoped they would even be giving us some new music when they came back. However, it now looks like plans have drastically changed.

BTS’ management company BigHit Entertainment just announced that all seven guys would be taking an “official and extended period of rest.” WHAAATTT?!

In their official statement, BigHit explained,

This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS… to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators. This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly. Their last show for the time being was in Seoul over the weekend.

WOW.

Though we’re so sad that BTS is taking a major step back–we totally get it. The guys are all between the ages of 21 and 26 and while they’ve been running around the world spreading love, they’ve had very little time for themselves. In fact, the ARMY totally gets where BTS is coming from, and most people seem to respect the guys’ need for rest.

In addition to some rest, relaxation and time away from the spotlight–the guys will probably also use the time to participate in mandatory military service that is set up for South Korean citizens.

Though Jungkook, Jin, V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin are saying good-bye for now, they aren’t going far. They’ve left us with so much music, everything from BTS World to their collab with Uniqlo to a doll collection with Mattel. We can certainly keep ourselves entertained until they are back in the spotlight.

Also, BigHit said to the ARMY

“Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS… we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest.”