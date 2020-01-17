These BTS ‘Black Swan’ Lyrics in English Reveal the One Thing That Keeps the Boys Going

Scroll To See More Images
Remember Black Swan with Natalie Portman? If you’re wondering if that has anything to do with BTS’ “Black Swan” lyrics and meaning in English, well, the answer is actually, kind of. The film gives us a good starting point for thinking about the inspiration behind BTS’ latest single off of their Map of the Soul: 7 release, and that’s because it plays with so many of the same themes. In Darren Aronofsky’s Academy Award-nominated film, we see Portman as Nina: A ballet dancer whose entire life is consumed by her passion, if not obsession, with dance. We see the destructive lengths it sends her to—a dark path that it seems even, or especially, the Bangtan Boys can relate to.
It isn’t the first time BTS have hinted at the darker realities of stardom. BTS member Suga has rapped in the past about his own pressures coming back to haunt him and referenced every “Shadow”—a.k.a. doubts and/or past selves—that he battles with to this day. Which leads us to the fact that the boys have always played with the idea of the multilayered self, with fans already certain that the Map of the Soul series is invested in psychological theories of the “Persona” self, “Shadow” self, and “Ego” self à la Carl Jung.
If those distinctions ring a bell for Natalie Portman’s Nina, it’s because the character struggles with what’s often understood as a Disassociative Identity Disorder—a mental illness that may very well split the lines between each layer of the self. We see her descend into madness by the film’s end, all because she can’t keep up with role she’s pursued her entire life.
While BTS is nowhere near such a severe outcome, their latest song does draw on the same pressures that led Nina to this state in the first place. Show biz is never easy; but sometimes, it’s so difficult it will make you question who you even are anymore.
What keeps BTS going, however, is to consistently return to the love they have for music and dance. It’s a realization you see them come to in “Black Swan,” because it’s there where “I’ll never get dragged away again / Inside I saw myself, myself.” Unlike the Black Swan‘s Nina, the BTS boys always hope to approach their art with an awareness of its potential destruction, therefore working even harder to overcome it.
Listen to the track below, and read on below for the lyrics in English.
Intro
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What’s my thang
What’s my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
Ayy
Verse 1
The heart no longer races
When hearing the music play
Tryna pull up
Seems like time has stopped
Oh that would be my first death
I been always afraid of If this can no longer resonate
No longer make my heart vibrate
Then like this may be how I die my first death
But what if that moment’s right now
Right now
Pre-Chorus
Heartbeat pulsing slow in my ears bump bump bump
Try to flee but back into the maw jump jump jump
No song affects me anymore
Crying out a silent cry
Ocean with all light silenced shut yeah yeah yeah
My wandering feet held in a rut yeah yeah yeah
Every noise and sound’s been cut yeah yeah yeah
Killin’ me now
Do you hear me yeah
Sinking slowly like in a trance nah nah nah
Struggle but it’s all ocean floor nah nah
Every moment becomes eternity yeah yeah yeah
Film it now
Chorus
Do you hear me yeah
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What’s my thang
What’s my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
Verse 2
Deeper
Yeah I think I’m goin’ deeper I keep losing focus
No, just let go of me
Let my own feet carry me
I’ll go in myself In the deepest depths I saw myself
Slowly, I open my eyes
I’m in my workroom, it’s my studio
The waves go darkly by in a throe
But I’ll never get dragged away again
Inside I saw myself, myself
Pre-Chorus
Heartbeat racing in my ears bump bump bump
Eyes wide open into my forest jump jump jump
Nothing can devour me I shout out with ferocity
Ocean with all light silenced shut yeah yeah yeah
My wandering feet held in a rut yeah yeah yeah
Every noise and sound’s been cut yeah yeah yeah
Killin’ me now
Do you hear me yeah
Sinking slowly like in a trance nah nah nah
Struggle but it’s all ocean floor nah nah
Every moment becomes eternity yeah yeah yeah
Film it now
Chorus
Do you hear me yeah
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What’s my thang
What’s my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah yeah yeah yeah