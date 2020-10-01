BTS’ New Album Name ‘BE’ Has an Inspiring Meaning & ARMYs Can’t Stop Talking About It

Ever since the Bangtan Boys announced their latest album title, ARMYs have been curious about BTS’ BE meaning. So far, fans know that BE marks the group’s second album in 2020 after Map of the Soul: 7 dropped in February. Meanwhile, BTS’ new album BE is set to release on November 20—which can’t come soon enough! But there’s one thing ARMYs have been doing to pass the time, and that’s figuring out just what BTS’ BE album title really means.

When Big Hit Entertainment announced BTS’ new album on September 27, their statement included a pretty major hint at what BE might stand for. “BE (Deluxe Edition) contains the most “BTS-esque” music yet,” Big Hit wrote. “The latest story from BTS begins by declaring that “even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on” and imparts a message of healing to fans and to the world.”

ARMYs have since picked up on Big Hit’s use of the phrase “BTS-esque.” While this could, quite literally, be represented by BE as an acronym, it’s worth noting that the press release was also translated as “BTS-ish” in places like Variety—so this doesn’t seem like the album title’s full meaning. But it does point ARMYs in the right direction: If BTS’ BE is all about the boys sharing the music that is most representative of who they really are, then it’s say to safe there’s a message of being yourself when it comes to the album’s title.

Others have theorized that BTS’ BE also works as a universal opening statement for fans. As Twitter user @iIlejeons writes, “be means to exist, to live, be means to happen, be means to continue, be means to come to; belonging.” Yet there are other ARMYs who believe BTS’ new album is following in the thematic footsteps of the MOTS series. For these fans, the “E” in BE might stand for “eternal,” meaning that BTS’ album title represents the phrase “Be Eternal.”

As for what BTS has to say about the album, the boys spoke to Jimmy Kimmel on the third night of BTS Week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about its themes. “The album mainly carries the grief, happiness and other feelings we have now as they are, so I hope you can count on that,” Jimin shared. Jimin added, “The album has many tracks that are as good as ‘Dynamite,’ so I hope many of them can rank in the Billboard Hot 100.”

