BTS’ Band Name Meaning Is Actually Incredibly Shocking

We obviously know and stand for BTS. The K-Pop group has shaken the world with their legendary vocals and jaw-dropping dance moves. However, BTS’ band name meaning has alluded many of us who simply enjoy the music–but haven’t quite made it to ARMY staus. We know the songs– “Boy With Luv” and “Heartbeat,” but BTS’ background, including the origin of the band’s name, hasn’t been quite clear to us until now. After all–BTS doesn’t just stand for one thing.

Jungkook, Jin, V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin came together back in 2013 to form BTS. The band name stands for the Korean phrase 방탄소년단 or Bangtan Sonyeodan which directly translates to Bangtan Boys. But what exactly does that mean? This is where things begin to get super deep, which makes sense because BTS is very thoughtful when it comes to everything that they do.

According to our friends at dictionary.com, “their name is short for Bangtan Sonyeodan, or “Bulletproof Boy Scouts.” When they first signed under Big Hit Entertainment, Jungkook, Jin, V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin chose the name “resistant to bullet” because of the stereotypes associated with young people across the globe–but specifically in Korea. They felt like unhealthy stereotypes, and unrealistic expectations were often aimed (like bullets) at young people.

They also felt that younger people don’t get enough credit for being thoughtful and smart enough to handle certain things.

We told you it was deep AF.

“It has a profound meaning,” J-Hope told Affinity Magazine. “‘Bangtan’ means to be resistant to bullets, so it means to block out stereotypes, criticisms, and expectations that aim on adolescents like bullets, to preserve the values and ideal of today’s adolescents.” In addition to the Bangtan Boys and the Bulletproof Boy Scouts–the guys are also called Beyond the Scene.

Beyond the Scene refers to the boys moving forward and chasing their dreams instead of just settling for reality or what’s been handed to them.

Iconic.

But where did the ARMY come into play with all of this?

BTS fans are officially known as the A.R.M.Y. The name stands for Adorable Representative M.C for Youth. As we know in the United States–the ARMY is one branch of the military, and since the ARMY has the armor to deflect bullets and they are always surrounding the Bulletproof Boy Scouts, we honestly can’t think of a better fan name.

No matter what version of their name you refer to them as–you have to know that BTS worked ultra-hard to become one of the biggest bands on the planet. They didn’t just rise out of nowhere. With fourteen albums in six years, not including singles and Japanese albums — they’ve worked harder than many of us ever will in life.

Because the ARMY has been with them and stuck by their sides since the beginning–getting better and louder every year– Jungkook, Jin, V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin have always made sure to show their love and appreciation.

Things like that only make us love them more. 💜