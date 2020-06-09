This Video of BTS Singing ‘Baby Shark’ on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Will Cheer You Up

If you need a pick-me-up, this video of BTS singing “Baby Shark” on “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden will do the trick. In honor of BTS’ recent $1 million donation to the Black Lives Matter movement, Corden shared a never-before-seen video of BTS from The Late Late Show‘s “Carpool Karaoke” in February.

“I guarantee you, there was a three-minute tightly-choreographed dance routine leading up to the signing of that check,” Corden joked about BTS’s recent donation to Black Lives Matter. The talk show host also went on to thank the band’s fans and other K-pop fandoms for tweeting to “drown out any hateful messages on Twitter by flooding the hashtag #AllLivesMatter.”

“It’s clear to me that the only troops we should be sending in right now is the BTS Army,” Corden said before sharing a never-before-seen clip from the Bangtan Boys’ time on “Carpool Karaoke.” “And we wanted to thank all the BTS fans for their phenomenal work these past few days.”

The video showed the seven members—Jungkook, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and V—singing “Baby Shark” before chanting the word “shark” the tune of LMFAO’s “Shots.” The video ocmes after BTS and their management company, Big Hit Entertainment, donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter, which has been matched by fans.

“Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression,” Managing Director for Black Lives Matter, Kailee Scales, told Variety. “We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives.”

The donation comes after the band took to their Twitter to stand against racial discrimination. “We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter,” BTS tweeted in both Korean and English.

BTS’ donation and tweet comes after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across the world to protest police brutality and systemic racial violence and discrimination. The marches came in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man who was killed by white police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25.

Floyd died after Chauvin pressed his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes. Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter and second-degree murder. The three officers, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, who were also present but did nothing to prevent Floyd’s death were also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting murder. For more resources and anti-racist organizations to donate to, click here.