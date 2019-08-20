Here’s The Deal With The BTS ARMY ZIP

The band might be on a break–but that hasn’t stopped BTS from delivering oodles of content. While we were all minding our business, BTS just released a teaser for something called a BTS ARMY Zip and the clues and meanings have us scrambling for more details and information. So what on earth is this ARMY ZIP?!

If you don’t know–it’s probably because you aren’t a member of the BTS Fanclub–but don’t worry, we’re going to take pity on you this time and explain. So let’s back up a tad, shall we? On Monday, Aug. 19–BTS’ management company BigHit Entertainment released a video called, “GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ‘ARMY’ MEMBERSHIP Webzine -ARMY ZIP- Teaser.” The 42-second video had “Mic Drop” playing in the background–but the visuals had us shook. It showed, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook with cuts and bruises all over their faces and V even had a gun in his hand.

SHOOKETH.

The video’s teaser read “A NEW SUPERHERO.” Now, unfortunately, this isn’t some sort of BTS x Marvel mashup (but how dope would that be?) because, at the end, BTS all look normal again. The video ends with “2019. 10 Coming Soon.” WHAAAATTTT?! So this is what we know. BTS’ Global Official Fanclub are the only ones with access to BTS ARMY ZIP. It’s available to ARMY members for just $30 via the Weply app and it comes with a boatload of exclusive content and perks. One of those perks is the ARMY ZIP.

Essentially, the BTS ARMY ZIP is an ARMY kit that includes a membership ID card and some dope merchandise.

In the past, fan club members have received photobooks and magazines–but from the looks of this teaser trailer, we think they can expect a webzine this year. It’s set to drop sometime in Oct. and we think it will definitely have a superhero theme.

Obviously, the ARMY is already lit.