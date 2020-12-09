BTS Was Asked if They’d Ever Star in American Movies & They Had Some A-List Co-Stars in Mind

After a Grammy nomination and two number-one songs, could a Hollywood takeover be next? BTS was asked if they would ever star in American movies, and they had some A-list co-stars in mind.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1, six members of the K-pop boy band—Jin, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook (Suga wasn’t there as he’s recovering from shoulder surgery)—were asked whether they would ever act in an American movie after their recent accomplishments in the United States. While the Bangtan Boys noted that now isn’t the time for their Hollywood debut, they did have some American movie stars in mind that they would love to work with.

“Hey, Brad [Pitt]! Hey, Leonardo [DiCaprio]! I mean, who knows? Who knows? Some boyband from Korea who gets a GRAMMY nomination someday, no one believes it, maybe,” RM said, to which V added, “Hi, Keanu Reeves! Hi Leo,” Jungkook concluded, “But not yet.”

The interview came after BTS’ milestone year in America. In August, the septet earned their first number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 for their first all-English single, “Dynamite.” Three months later, in December, the band received their second number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 for their single, “Life Goes On,” which became the first Korean song to top the chart. BTS’ fifth studio album, BE, which was released in November, went number-one on the Billboard 200. Along with their chart success, BTS also received their first Grammy nomination in November for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Dynamite.”

“First of all, we’re truly honored,” RM said on The Late Late Show With James Corden after BTS’ Grammy nomination. “And we know [this is] a huge step and a milestone, not only for us but for the music industry. It makes us even happier to know how proud our fans must be right now, and it feels like our hard work has finally kind of paid off.”

He continued, “Since we’re nominated, if we can get a win too, that would be really amazing—greatest honor that we could ever have. And what else can we say? Call us and we’re ready for the stage, anything.”

Though the members of BTS haven’t starred in an American movie (yet), they do have acting experience. V made his acting debut in 2016 in the Korean drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, alongside his Wooga Squad members Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik. Jin also has acting experience. Before he became a trainee for Big Hit Entertainment, BTS’ management company, Jin was enrolled at an acting school, with the goal of becoming an actor.

