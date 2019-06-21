The Meaning Behind BTS’ “All Night” Lyrics Will Get You Hot & Bothered

The Bangtan Boys’ Map of the Soul Persona was just released a couple of months ago, but BTS is ready to drop their new album and mobile game, BTS World. BTS’ RM and Suga’s new song “All Night” meaning is honestly super spicy. “All Night” is the third single from the BTS World soundtrack following, Jimin, Jungkook, and Jin’s “Dream Glow” featuring Charli XCX and V and J-Hope’s “A Brand New Day” with Zara Larsson. We all know that BTS’ songs always have super personal and uplifting messages. “Dream Glow” is all about chasing your dreams while “A Brand New Day” is a lovely bop about the promise of what’s to come. But what about “All Night” which features Juice WRLD?

Like the other singles on BTS World, the song has a super inspirational message when it starts. However, when Juice WRLD jumps on the track, things take a very sensual turn. Though Jungkook, Jin, V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin as a whole have stayed quiet about their dating lives, Juice WRLD isn’t shy about rapping about his special someone. At one point, Suga jumps in saying, “Wait for me I’ll grab you, all mine.”

According to fan account, @choi_bts2 here are the “All Night” lyrics in full:

RM

I kick out the door, yeah, I kick out the door / Go grab the mic and I let out the sore / This my fan-mail wanna give out my heart / This an archive I just record the flow / Come to my studio magic happens / Two step chillin’ this feels classic / Ain’t no job with no stress no pressin / So baby let’s go seatbelts are fastened

Like Firefly flashin’ lights / Scraping along is flashin’ nights / We should be painful can’t get it free / We will smile as time goes on but just run / first until you can see something / It’s OK, I know how hard I worked / We keep ridin’ the whole night hold on tight

We keep all the party in this room all night / We don’t wanna put it on the brake hold tight

SUGA

Keep going until sun will rise all nighthawk Inspiration / Wait for me I’ll grab you, all mine

JUICE WRLD

All Night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night / All Night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night (x2)

SUGA

I still have a Dream / I’m still at the studio / Ask the people in the street who is the best singer / Grammy is so closed / This is for real / The purse pride on TV is just cute now / Sometimes l feel like all this is just a dream

The darkness is quite deep before the sunrise / You need to know the fact that / Sometimes, the jealousy and attacking are much more than the footprints of the people who were walking / Earlier on the road you’ve walked / Now choice Is your charge! / What you gonna do?

JUICE WRLD

Aye she calls me charming / need an army / Marching for your love / I’m a sergeant / I’m not from this planet / a martian / For you I go the hardest / Can’t stop when you get me started / You gonna make me park the Ashton Martin / Tints on the windows / I don’t do no talking

Oh girl I told you from the go / I need you to stay with me / loyally and faithfully / Ever so gracefully touching my soul / I know that you pray for me / Try make a way for me / Girl you know / I’m a always hold you close / Never let go nope you / Never let go uh ug of you.

All or nothing / for ya love / I’m a risk it all / If it’s not your name coming up on my phone / I won’t pick up the call / Not at all / Love the way you take it off / On my rocket you taking off / Yeah we den got love involved, love involved

We keep all the party in this room all night / We don’t wanna put it on the brake hold tight

RM

Keep going until sun will rise all nighthawk Inspiration! / Wait for me l’ll grab you! all mine / We keep all the party in this room all night / We don’t wanna put it on the brake hold tight

SUGA

Keep going until sun will rise all nighthawk Inspiration! / Wait for me l’ll grab you! all mine

JUICE WRLD

All Night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night / All Night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night (x2)

Obviously, we all need to memorize these lyrics before the BTS World Mobile Game drops on June 26. Listen to the full track here: