Bryant From ‘The Circle’ Was Also on ‘America’s Next Top Model’ & We’re Shook

America’s Next Top Model fans may recognize Bryant from The Circle as one of the contestants on season 22 of Tyra Banks reality TV competition. As ANTM viewers know, Bryant didn’t make it very far on his season. Was his luck better on The Circle season 2? Read on to find out.

For those who haven’t watched The Circle before, here’s how the show works: The Circle, which is based on the British reality TV competition of the same name, premiered on Netflix on January 1, 2020. In the first episode, eight or so contestants—who are a mix of real people and catfishes—move into their own isolated apartments within The Circle building, where they can only communicate with other contestants via The Circle, a social media-like computer program that transcribes their messages into text.

Each week, the contestants are asked to rank their fellow contestants. The two highest ranked contestants are named “influencers” and have the power to “block” and eliminate another contestant from the Circle. One by the one, contestants are blocked until there is one contestants left, who is named the top influencer and is awarded $100,000.

So that’s an explainer on how The Circle works. Ahead is what we know about Bryant from The Circle and whether he had better luck on the Netflix show than he did on ANTM.

Who is Bryant on The Circle?

Bryant is a 26-year-old from Chico, California. As we revealed earlier, The Circle isn’t Bryant’s first time on reality TV. When he was 21, he was a contestant on America’s Next Top Model season 22 in 2015. Unfortunately, Bryant didn’t make it very far in the season, which was won by Nyle DiMarco. In fact, he didn’t even make it to the main cast. He was eliminated in the semi-finals of the audition round before host Tyra Banks chose the 14 contestants who would compete in the main competition. On ANTM, Bryant described himself as the “best looking” and he had the “face” and “body” to win the competition.

As viewers know, we see a much different Bryant in The Circle season 2. In the first episode of The Circle season 2, where host Michelle Bateau called him a “bona fide grade A hippie,” Bryant described himself as a “weirdo” and an “oddball” and told viewers that he lives in a “golden bubble of love” where “no bad juju is allowed.” His strategy was to make friendships, which would carry him to the end.

What is Bryant’s job and Instagram?

In the premiere, Bryant revealed that he teaches “breath work” and philosophy. “Breath work helps you become your own guru, where you can change stress into bliss, anxiety into excitement,” he said. As for how he got into breath work, Bryant explained how he had so much stress from working a regular job that he was extremely unhappy and his hair fell out. He then had a “spiritual awakening,” which led him to “Bryant 2.0” and breath work instruction.

On his Instagram, @bryant.give, Bryant lists his job as a teacher for the Instagram account @whoisbreathing, as well as a co-founder for the organization Modern Nirvana, which helps “people find their individual nirvana through ancient and modern practices.” The organization hosts an annual Modern Nirvana Conference, and has a Patreon as well as a YouTube channel.

Prior to his current career, Bryant worked as a model and an actor, according to his IMDB. In his IMDB bio, Bryant revealed that he attended Grand Canyon University where he studied Business with a full-time wrestling scholarship. One of his most notable acting roles was as Austin in the Pop TV series This Just In from 2016 to 2017. Bryant also seems to still act, with several projects, including a film called Senior Entourage, scheduled for release in 2021.