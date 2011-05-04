Bryanboy Signs with Blake Lively’s Agency, Liv Tyler’s Vogue

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Liv Tyler wears Prada to cover by Vogue Turkey May 2011, shot by Patrick Demarchelier. (FGR)

Galliano hired a new lawyer in time for his court date on May 12. (WWD)

The Times ran of photo of Giorgio Armani and captioned it Oscar de la Renta. Oscar repsonded, Its just fabulous for my ego. Whoever did it must have been on some kind of LSD I dont know about. (On the Runway)

Amazon launched a members only flash sale site called My Habit. (My Habit)

Nicki Hilton is selling a bangle bracelet with proceeds going towards Erase MS. (YouCeleb.com)

Bryanboy signed with Usher and Blake Lively’s agency, CAA. (Racked)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @HuffPostWorld Referring to bin Laden photos, Obama says: ‘We don’t trot out this stuff as trophies’ http://huff.to/iQmrDE – White House I love him.

RT @carlscrush SIR! its barley ok to wear a tank top to the gym, its certainly not ok to wear one at conde nast, even if you are just visiting Or anywhere for that matter.

RT @AnneV I finally decided to make it easier for everyone and change my impossible to pronounce or write twitter name to just @AnneV ! Genius!

RT @valeriekilleen Missoni x Target Collab!??!! 9/13/11 I’m going to start camping out now… Us too, it’s all about the housewares!