Watch Blogger Bryanboy Work at Dolce & Gabbana

Is it just us or are bloggers slowly taking over the world?

From a wunderkind like Tavi creating her own media start-up or a blogger being fortunate enough to get their own designer namesake bags, it seems like these Internet-savvy folks are a fashion public relations team’s wet dream.

For a most recent example, cue in the latest series of videos from Dolce & Gabbana, who invited blogger Bryanboy to “work” at the Italian fashion label’s offices. Now, these videos were most certainly made for a good laugh, so while it’s safe to assume one might not be able to pull off some of the stunts Bryanboy does in real life if you worked in reception (taking multiple photos of one’s self, calling people on the phone “crazy,” etc.), the videos certainly do make for good fun.

Take a look at the set of videos thus far: