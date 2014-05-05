Bryan Greenberg’s Wedding Advice to Grooms: ‘Just Say Yes to Whatever She Says’

Not only is Bryan Greenberg firmly implanted in the hearts of young ladies everywhere as the main heartthrob from now-defunct early-2000s CW series “One Tree Hill” and the star of HBO show “How to Make in America,” but the hottie also firmly implanted himself as the main squeeze of one particular gal: fashion blogger and actress Jamie Chung, his wife-to-be. And as such, he knows a thing or two about how to plan a wedding–one very important thing, to be exact.

“The best advice I can give to grooms is to just say yes to whatever she says,” Greenberg told StyleCaster at the Third Annual Cocktail Brunch to benefit The Olevolos Project, a charity that funds education and well-being in Tanzania. “That, and if you can get a wedding planner, I would suggest it. That’s what we’re doing, and you just basically have to say yes or no.”

There you have it, gents! And ladies, it’s just one more feather in Bryan’s (incredibly handsome) cap that he understands what a woman truly wants on her big day.