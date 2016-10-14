StyleCaster
15 Fresh and Creative Ways to Cook Brussels Sprouts Tonight

15 Fresh and Creative Ways to Cook Brussels Sprouts Tonight

Brussels: They’re one of those rare veggies that I used to dislike, but has grown on me as I get older. (Kinda like broccoli—but better.) They had a moment a couple of years ago, where it seemed that every in-demand chef and hot farm-to-table restaurant featured brussels sprouts prepared in some trendy manner or another. Now, they’re just another menu and kitchen staple, similar to kale, that don’t need fancy trimmings or presentation to add flavor and nutritional value to any meal.

The 15 recipes ahead—from dinners and sides to breakfasts; from cheesy and spicy to sweet—will revive your enthusiasm for brussels sprouts—and just in time, because they’re in season right now.

Kale Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad
Kale Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad

Joyful Healthy Eats

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Red Onion
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Red Onion

Family Food on the Table

Cast Iron Skillet Brussels Sprouts Bacon Pizza
Cast Iron Skillet Brussels Sprouts Bacon Pizza

How Sweet Eats

Honey Sesame Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Honey Sesame Roasted Brussels Sprouts

My Sequined Life

Brussels Sprouts with Soft Poached Eggs and Aleppo Chili Pepper
Brussels Sprouts with Soft Poached Eggs and Aleppo Chili Pepper

Feasting at Home

Roasted Maple Brussels Sprouts with Bacon
Roasted Maple Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

The Recipe Critic

One Sheet Pan Roasted Garlic Salmon with Brussels Sprouts
One Sheet Pan Roasted Garlic Salmon with Brussels Sprouts

Diethood

Warm Quinoa Brussels Sprouts Salad
Warm Quinoa Brussels Sprouts Salad

Sweet and Savory by Shinee

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Cinnamon, Butternut Squash, Pecans, and Cranberries
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Cinnamon, Butternut Squash, Pecans, and Cranberries

Julia's Album

Chicken with Brussels Sprouts and Mustard Sauce
Chicken with Brussels Sprouts and Mustard Sauce

Kevin is Cooking

Mushroom and Brussels Sprouts Hash
Mushroom and Brussels Sprouts Hash

Joy the Baker

Chicken, Apple, Sweet Potato, and Brussels Sprouts Skillet
Chicken, Apple, Sweet Potato, and Brussels Sprouts Skillet

Well Plated

Brussels Sprouts Gratin
Brussels Sprouts Gratin

Skinny Taste

Simple Spicy Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Simple Spicy Roasted Brussels Sprouts

A Healthy Life for Me

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Apples
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Apples

Back to Her Roots

