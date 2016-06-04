StyleCaster
20 Egg-Based Brunch Recipes to Make All Summer

by
One reason eggs are fucking great: Their protein gives you energy (and a full stomach) for hours, so you don’t get the munchies before your next meal. The other reason: They go with almost anything—on a sandwich, as a side, in a main dish, or used to bake something else. Eggs are endlessly versatile.

Here, we found 20 super-tasty brunch recipes, all of which contain eggs as a star ingredient. Next time you’re craving an omelet or breakfast sandwich from the deli, try making one of these homemade options instead—you won’t regret it.

1 of 20

The Ultimate Breakfast Bagel

Dad with a Pan

Potato, Pepper, and Avocado Breakfast Scramble

Kale Me Maybe

Baked Eggs on Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

Cookie and Kate

Savory Pesto Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

Simply Quinoa

Spinach and Egg White Omelet

Eat Yourself Skinny

Eggs Benedict with Avocado and Roasted Red Pepper

Oh My Veggies

Avocado and Egg Spaghetti Squash Boats

iFoodReal

Crustless Tomato Basil Breakfast Tarts with Mozzarella and Goat Cheese

Kalyn's Kitchen

Baked Breakfast Sandwich Sliders

The Rookie Cookie

5-Ingredient Zucchini Egg Fritters

Just a Taste

Tater Tot Breakfast Pizza

The Gunnysack

Paleo Breakfast Cups

A Healthy Life For Me

Huevos Rancheros Sandwich

Closet Cooking

Mushroom and Goat Cheese Omelet with Spinach and Avocado

Cooking and Beer

Garden Veggie Pesto Scrambled Eggs

Whole and Heavenly Oven

Middle Eastern Zucchini Baked Omelet

The Mediterranean Dish

Omelet Waffles

Growing up Gabel

Fried Egg and Avocado Toast

Fitness and Food Diva

Breakfast Stuffed Peppers

My Recipe Rebel

Fluffy Egg White Omelet

Macheesmo

