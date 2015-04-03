8 Mind-Blowing Brunch Ideas From Instagram—and How to Make Them Yourself

Scroll To See More Images

Disclaimer: Reading this post may make you ravenously hungry. And that’s because we tracked down some of the most delicious-looking (and tasting) brunch ideas from Instagram.

Food bloggers and Instagram influencers love to share their healthy and not-so-healthy brunch favorites, from coconut pancakes, to colorful smoothie bowls, and–a personal favorite–baked eggs. Keep scrolling to see eight incredible meals you’d definitely want to double tap, plus we breakdown how to make these tasty treats yourself!

Photo: @pheebsfoods

1. Three Ingredient Pancakes: Mix one banana, one egg, and two tablespoons of buckwheat flour in a bowl, and spoon into a fry pan to cook. Serve with strawberries and a squeeze of lemon.

Photo: @secretsquirrelfood

2. Rye and Labneh Toast: Toast wholegrain rye bread, lather with labneh, avocado, sliced heirloom tomatoes, and then sprinkle with coriander, mixed seeds, and a squeeze of lime.

Photo: @pheebsfoods

3. Peanut Butter Smoothie: Combine frozen bananas, berries, peanut butter, chia seeds, natural yogurt, almond milk, cacao, frozen acai, and coconut sugar. Add ice, and blend!

Photo: @fashionablefit

4. Coconut Pancakes: To serve two people, mix four eggs, a half a cup of almond meal, a half a cup of coconut flour, one tablespoon of gluten-free baking powder, one cup of almond milk, a pinch of salt, and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Cook and serve with shredded coconut, honey, and blueberries.

Photo: @anniskk

5. Smoothie Bowl: Blend bananas, black currants, blueberries, acai, and Greek yogurt, and serve in a bowl. Top with muesli, sliced bananas, chia seeds, berries, flaxseeds, coconut, and honey or bee pollen.

Photo: @topwithcinnamon

6. Baked Eggs: Crack two eggs into a small skillet that’s greased with a small layer of oil or butter. Add spinach, leeks, chargrilled peppers, and cook until eggs are ready to serve. Top with ricotta, and eat with fresh sourdough bread.

Photo: @cocohealth

7. Creamy Coconut Porridge: Add oats, coconut water, water, and chia seeds to a saucepan and cook. Stir frequently. When creamy in consistency, serve with blueberries and shredded coconut.

Photo: @elsas_wholesomelife

8. Rainbow Veggie Bowl: Toss chickpeas in olive oil, and add turmeric, cumin, garam masala, salt, and cayenne pepper. Cook in oven until golden and crisp. Serve with mixed vegetables including cucumbers, red onions, shaved beetroot, baby spinach, carrots, shallots, avocado, and bell peppers. Serve with a squeeze of lemon and fresh bread.