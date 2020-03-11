Brunch Boards Are Basically Breakfast Charcuterie & My Mouth Is Watering

Scroll To See More Images
Hi, I didn’t have brunch today and I desperately wanted to, so after spending half my morning scrolling through brunch-related hashtags on Instagram, I’m here to bring some brunch board ideas to your attention. What’s a brunch board, you ask? It’s more or less a platter of heaven—aka, a charcuterie-board-like spread of breakfast foods. Seriously, what more could you want?
Brunch and charcuterie are two universally loved food categories, so combining the two makes sense. Maegan Brown of TheBakerMama, whose brunch boards are some of the best on Instagram, certainly seems to think so. “Brunch boards are all the rage and rightfully so! They’re such an easy and beautiful way to bring people together, and they offer a delicious variety for everyone to enjoy,” she says.
While I don’t know of any restaurants that currently offer brunch boards on their menus (Um, @restaurants, do better!), assembling them at home is even better. Not only can you tailor your food lineup to your liking, but it’s also a super fun activity to piece together—and present—the perfect brunch board. “These boards have seriously created some of the most cherished moments around our dining table, whether it’s just our family or a houseful of friends,” shares Brown. “”Seeing the excitement and eagerness in everyone’s eyes as they approach a bountiful brunch board is what it’s all about.”
If you’re ready to DIY a brunch board of your own, check out TheBakerMama’s site for some board breakdowns and how-tos. Then, scroll on for all the brunch board inspo your hungry heart could ask for. Whether you’re a bacon and eggs person or a diehard pancake-lover, I guarantee your mouth will be watering.
Cakes Cakes Cakes
G🥞🥞D Sunday Morning! ❤️ so much love for our Sunday morning pancake board tradition! . Link in my bio @thebakermama for how we build it so the pancakes and bacon are warm when we eat them as well as the recipes for my classic buttermilk pancakes and baked bacon 🥞🥓❤️ #BoardsByTheBakerMama . https://thebakermama.com/recipes/pancake-board/
On a traditional charcuterie board, a river of salami breaks up the spread, but in the case of a brunch board, a pancake river does the trick.
Egg-cellent Spread
Toast Thursday! 🍞🔥😋❤️ it’s a serious thing here at our house and we all get pretty pumped when this Top-Your-Own Toast Board is the plan for brinner 🙌 you can get all the details, including what order to put everything on the board, how to toast a lot of bread slices perfectly crispy in the oven at once, how to bake bacon, and our favorite toast creations, on my blog. Link in profile @thebakermama 🍞🥑🍳🥜🍌🍯🥓❤️ #BoardsByTheBakerMama . https://thebakermama.com/recipes/top-your-own-toast-board/
If you aren’t as into super-sweet, bready brunches, this egg spread with extra avocado will be your brunch board go-to.
French Toast Fantasy
Zach’s Challah French Toast... if you know, you KNOW 😍 This is probably in my top 5 reasons of marrying him (tied with his braised short ribs). He uses evaporated milk in his mixture, which makes it rich and delicious, and also binds the egg, vanilla, and cinnamon together better than regular milk. 🍓The toppings... the joke in coming to our house is our abundance of dips and sauces, and breakfast is no exception to this. 🥥The syrups: Vermont maple, passion fruit, boysenberry, coconut (which my sis brought from her most recent trip to Hawaii). Other toppings: TJ’s lemon curd, Nutella, candied pecans, and tons of fresh fruit. 🍍My absolute favorite French Toast combo is one I’ve loved since my first time in Maui... coconut syrup, pineapple, berries, banana, and coconut flakes. This is one happy preggo momma. 😋 * * * #brunchboard #brunchideas #sundaybrunch #frenchtoast #ainttooproudtomeg #thefeedfeed #f52grams #socalmoms #feedinglittles #breakfastboard #breakfastideas #imsomartha #frenchtoastboard #worldmarket #plattersoftheworld #huffposttaste #thebakermama #thekitchn #sorrenteauxboards
Whoa, baby. This confirms that heaven looks like endless slabs of French toast surrounded by toppings.
Biscuit Brunchin’
Everything is better on a biscuit! 😋 this Fix-Your-Own Biscuit Board let’s everyone enjoy their biscuits just the way they like them with a delicious selection of fixins to choose from. See below for my Buttermilk Biscuit Recipe, Simple Gravy Recipe and all the fixins I put on this board. 🧈🥓🍯🥜❤️ #BoardsByTheBakerMama . I built this on our 24” x 18” walnut wood board. Place all of the fixins on the board first and then the warm biscuits, meats & gravy just before serving. . FIXINS: butter, strawberry jam, blueberry jam, honey, peanut butter, Nutella, gravy, Tabasco sauce, bacon, Canadian bacon, sausage patties, berries, bananas. Additional ideas: eggs, pimento cheese, fried chicken . Buttermilk Biscuit Recipe Ingredients: • 2 cups self-rising flour • 1 tablespoon sugar • ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cold & cut into pieces • 1 cup buttermilk • 4 tablespoons butter, melted Instructions: 1. Preheat oven to 450°F. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour and sugar. Cut in the butter with a pastry blender or two knives in opposite directions. Add the buttermilk and stir with a wooden spoon or your hands until well combined. Flatten the dough out into about an 8x10x1/2-inch rectangle on a floured surface. Fold in half and then in half again and flatten back out into the rectangle. Repeat the folding process again and flatten back into the rectangle. Using a floured 2.5-inch biscuit cutter, cut out the biscuits. 2. Place biscuits a few inches apart on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush with half the melted butter. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until biscuits have risen and are starting to turn a light golden brown on top. Remove and brush with remaining melted butter. . Gravy Recipe Ingredients: • 2 tablespoons butter • 2 tablespoons flour • 2 cups milk • 1/2 teaspoon salt • 1/2 teaspoon pepper Instructions: 1. Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Sprinkle flour over melted butter and whisk together to form a paste. Cook for a minute. 2. Pour in milk, all at once, whisking constantly. 3. Add salt & pepper, whisking constantly. Allow the gravy to come to a simmer, still whisking, as it thickens. Taste and adjust seasoning, if necessary.
Biscuits! Are! An! Underrated! Brunch! Necessity! I’m loving this build-a-biscuit-sandwich setup.
An Awful Lot Of Waffles
Waffle Board on a Wednesday! 🧇🙌 on this board, we’ve got my Classic Crispy Waffles (some with blueberries & some without), baked bacon & all the necessary waffle toppings: butter, peanut butter, Nutella, honey, pecans, chocolate chips, strawberries, bananas, blueberries, raspberries, and of course, maple syrup! 🧇😋🎉 what would you top your waffle with?! . Link in profile @thebakermama for my Classic Crispy Waffle recipe! ❤️ . To build the board, put all of the toppings on first, then the warm syrup, waffles and bacon just before serving. I keep our waffles & bacon in a 200° warming oven until I’m ready to put them on the board. 👍 #BoardsByTheBakerMama . I used a 24” x 18” ash wood board and the serving bowls & jars are from @target ❤️ . https://thebakermama.com/recipes/classic-crispy-waffles/
Two waffle mountains surrounded by toppings, plus a big vat of syrup? Don’t mind if I do.
Fried Chicken, Please
What’s a hearty breakfast without some fried chicken? This brunch board really has it all.
A Spread of Bagel Schmears
Me? Order one bagel with cream cheese schmear from my local deli? Yeah, no. I want this instead.
Baby Cakes
Rise and shine!!!! It’s #nationalpancakeday and I’m craving allll of the toppings! I made this board a few weeks ago for some littles and they LOVED it. I’ll post some pics on stories! 🥞 • • • • #howtohost #everydaytables #targetdoesitagain #dallasblogger #lifestyleblogger #welcometomyhome #hostingtips #millenialguide #huffposttaste #todayfood #thekitchn #shareyourtable #f52grams #imsomartha #TODAYfood #snackboard #thatsdarling #tohfoodie #charcuterieboard #tastingtable #seriouseats #beautifulcuisines #buzzfeast #forkyeah #pancakeboard #pancakes #breakfastboard #breakfastentertaining #TODAYbreakfast
What’s cuter than full-size pancakes? Mini pancakes, obviously, which is why they deserve their very own brunch board.