StyleCaster
Share

Bruce Springsteen’s 2009 Birthday Bash

What's hot
StyleCaster

Bruce Springsteen’s 2009 Birthday Bash

Janice
by

Today is Bruce Springsteen‘s 60th birthday! Happy Birthday (to The) Boss!

The only thing that would make Bruce Springsteen’s birthday better would be if it fell on July 4th because wishing Bruce Springsteen a happy birthday is basically the equivalent of screaming, “Happy birthday America!” (I think like 90% of all 4th of July celebrations are set to “Born in the U.S.A.” on loop. Irony.)

Meanwhile, here’s a look back at The Boss‘s most epic (and a few patriotic) moments:

image

Young Bruce Springsteen.

image

Bruce Springsteen holding a copy of his album “Welcome to Asbury Park.”

image

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, 1975.

image

Bruce Springsteen’s album cover for “Born to Run.”

image

Bruce Springsteen during the “Born in the USA” tour.

image

Bruce Springsteen during the “Born in the USA” tour.

image

Bruce Springsteen on the cover of Rolling Stone, 2002.

image

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performing at the Superbowl Half Time Show, 2009.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share