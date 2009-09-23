Bruce Springsteen’s 2009 Birthday Bash

Today is Bruce Springsteen‘s 60th birthday! Happy Birthday (to The) Boss!

The only thing that would make Bruce Springsteen’s birthday better would be if it fell on July 4th because wishing Bruce Springsteen a happy birthday is basically the equivalent of screaming, “Happy birthday America!” (I think like 90% of all 4th of July celebrations are set to “Born in the U.S.A.” on loop. Irony.)

Meanwhile, here’s a look back at The Boss‘s most epic (and a few patriotic) moments:

Young Bruce Springsteen.

Bruce Springsteen holding a copy of his album “Welcome to Asbury Park.”

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, 1975.

Bruce Springsteen’s album cover for “Born to Run.”

Bruce Springsteen during the “Born in the USA” tour.

Bruce Springsteen on the cover of Rolling Stone, 2002.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performing at the Superbowl Half Time Show, 2009.