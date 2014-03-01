So Cool: Bruce Springsteen Covered Lorde’s ‘Royals’

As fun as it is to hear new artists cover the classics, there’s always something extra-exciting when a legendary musician decides to take a stab at a hyper-current pop song. The latest: Bruce Springsteen‘s solo acoustic version of Lorde‘s mega-hit “Royals.”

Not only did the Boss sing the tune, but he kicked off his entire concert with it while in Auckland, New Zealand—the 17-year-old’s home country—shifting a few lyrics (“you can call me king bee” instead of “queen bee.”)

As Rolling Stone pointed out, this show marked the iconic rocker’s second-ever appearance in New Zealand, and during the Australian portion of this particular tour, Springsteen and and the E Street Band choose to cover other Aussie songs including AC/DC‘s “Highway To Hell,” INXS‘s “Don’t Change,”and the Bee Gees‘ “Stayin’ Alive.”

