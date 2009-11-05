Bruce Springsteen: Born to Write?

Bruce Springsteen, lifelong musician, is rumored to be working on an autobiography. Though there are currently few details, the book is creating a huge buzz for publishers, with estimates for purchase, even of the pre-manuscript at upwards of $8 million. There have been countless biographies written about Bruce in the past, including Days of Hope and Dreams: An Intimate Portrait of Bruce Springsteen, by Frank Stefanko and Runaway Dream: Born to Run and Bruce Springsteen’s American Vision by Louis P. Masur, but nothing quite compares to the written word coming from the man himself.

Springsteen has kept detailed journals throughout his life so far and will be referencing them while writing his autobiography for accuracy. Then again, we couldn’t have expected him to remember everything without a little help, could we? The world’s fascination with Springsteen will pay off once again. We will keep you updated with any further news concerning the Boss’ autobiography.

In honor of his 60th birthday this year, take a look back at some of our favorite moments in his career.