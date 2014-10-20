Fur, Feathers, and Fall: An Original Fashion Editorial

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature that’s been hand-picked and curated by our editorial team to inspire, delight, and entertain. Want to see if your work highlighted on ? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!

Today, photographer Bruce Soyez-Bernard takes the best of fall outerwear into the woods. We’re talking fur coats, feathered skirts, structured jackets, and beautiful berry-hued lips that take us right into the chilly season. Just one peek into our gallery, and you’ll be dreaming of crisp autumn air and unpacking your cold weather wardrobe.

Photographer : Bruce Soyez-Bernard, LVA Represents

Model : Allie Lewis, IMG

Stylist : Sylvia Grieser

Hair : Michael Moreno, LVA Artists using Oribe

Makeup : Alexis Williams, LVA Artists For Estée Lauder

Photo Assistant : Jenna Peel.

Retouching : Violaineb

Location : Creamery at Pioneer Farm Warwick, NY. Special thanks to Matthew Hedge.