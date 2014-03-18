StyleCaster
Question of the Day: What’s Really Going On With Bruce Jenner?

Meghan Blalock
by
Something is going on with Bruce Jenner, guys. There are rumors swirling that the reality television star is currently undergoing sex-change surgery—undoubtedly spurned by his interesting decision to grow out his hair, wear loose-fitting clothing, and (allegedly) undergo facial corrective surgery—but whether or not you believe them, you can’t deny: something is going on with him

A bit of backstory: Long before the 64-year-old stepfather to Kim and Khloe Kardashian and father to Kylie and Kendall Jenner joined the insane reality TV whirlwind with his now ex-wife Kris Jenner, he was an incredibly successful and well-respected athlete. He set a new world record at the 1976 Olympics in the decathlon, took home the gold medal, and remained in the athletic sphere for a long time.

But now, his life seems to have taken a turn for the worse–or at least for the weird. Not long after news broke in October that he and wife Kris would be separating, Bruce’s public appearances dwindled and, when he did step out, he looked stranger each time. From growing out his hair via the use of obvious hair plugs to the recent news that he had his Adam’s apple shaved (a common procedure for people undergoing sex-change surgery), there is definitely something going on in Bruce’s personal life.

Click through the gallery above to see a few curious photos of Bruce, and tell us: what do you think is going on with Bruce Jenner?

From Olympic gold medalist to reality TV odd bird: what's going on with Bruce Jenner? Click through the gallery!

Reality star Bruce Jenner has been earning a lot of attention lately for his long hair and loose-fitting clothes, which have sparked rumors that he is currently undergoing a sex change.

Photo: VM/Goodwin/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/VM/Goodwin/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Toward the end of last year is when Bruce's appearance notably changed; he was growing out his hair, visibly augmented by hair plugs.

Photo: Paul Redmond/Getty Images

There have also been questions as to whether or not Bruce has undergone more plastic surgery.

Photo: Paul Redmond/Getty Images

Out and about in Los Angeles, Bruce has been seen in a number of awkward positions, like carrying this long rod and, on a different occasion, wearing a motorcycle helmet.

Photo: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

As recently as 2012, Bruce was out and about looking relatively normal and healthy; he came to support the athletes as the Olympic track and field trials in Oregon.

Long before he married Kris Jenner and became the stepfather to Kim, Khloe, Kylie, and Kendall, Bruce won an Olympic gold medal for a record-breaking decathlon performance in 1976.

Photo: Tony Duffy/Getty Images

