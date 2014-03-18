Question of the Day: What’s Really Going On With Bruce Jenner?

Something is going on with Bruce Jenner, guys. There are rumors swirling that the reality television star is currently undergoing sex-change surgery—undoubtedly spurned by his interesting decision to grow out his hair, wear loose-fitting clothing, and (allegedly) undergo facial corrective surgery—but whether or not you believe them, you can’t deny: something is going on with him

A bit of backstory: Long before the 64-year-old stepfather to Kim and Khloe Kardashian and father to Kylie and Kendall Jenner joined the insane reality TV whirlwind with his now ex-wife Kris Jenner, he was an incredibly successful and well-respected athlete. He set a new world record at the 1976 Olympics in the decathlon, took home the gold medal, and remained in the athletic sphere for a long time.

But now, his life seems to have taken a turn for the worse–or at least for the weird. Not long after news broke in October that he and wife Kris would be separating, Bruce’s public appearances dwindled and, when he did step out, he looked stranger each time. From growing out his hair via the use of obvious hair plugs to the recent news that he had his Adam’s apple shaved (a common procedure for people undergoing sex-change surgery), there is definitely something going on in Bruce’s personal life.

