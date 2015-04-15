Bruce Jenner Talks in New Promo for Diane Sawyer Interview: Watch it Here

ABC has released a second promo video for Diane Sawyer‘s upcoming interview with Bruce Jenner–and it’s a lot more interesting than the first. Unlike the initial teaser, this clip actually shows Bruce’s face and–although only briefly–his voice.

“My whole life has been getting me ready for this,” Bruce said in the video. Throughout the 15-second clip the 65-year-old is shown with shoulder-length hair and aviator-style sunglasses.

Watch the the promo video for yourself here.

So far, the usually outspoken Kardashian/Jenner family have kept surprisingly quiet on rumors Bruce is transitioning into womanhood. The former Olympian is expected to talk publicly for the first time about his alleged gender transition during the two hour exclusive interview, airing April 24. Brace yourself, because that’s just nine more sleeps.

Will you be tuning into ABC’s interview with Bruce Jenner on Friday, April 24? Let us know in the comments below.