Happening: Bruce Jenner’s Tell-All With Diane Sawyer Has a Date

Leah Bourne
13th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational Day 3

Photo: Wenn

With rumors swirling for months that Kardashian patriarch Bruce Jenner is transitioning to become a woman (largely via unnamed sources in gossip publications), it seems he’s finally breaking his silence on the topic.

Jenner is set to sit down with Diane Sawyer for a two-hour TV special that’ll air as a special edition of ABC’s 20/20 on Friday, April 24 Entertainment Weekly is reporting.

ABC is being incredibly tight-lipped on the special—they’ve only revealed the list of producers on the project—but given the length of the special we think it’s safe to speculate that a few Jenner family members will be trotted out, as well.

Set your DVRs, folks: This will be one for the pop culture history books.

