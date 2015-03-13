Brown Suede is Trending: 20 Pieces You Need This Spring

Fashion is preparing for a full-blown bohemian revival of a scale we haven’t seen since the ’70s. Among the flared jeans, wide-leg pants, and fringe pieces debuting on the fall 2016 runways and the street style crowd are lashings of brown suede looks.

From fringe suede jackets that throw back to the ’70s, to more modern backless suede tops, and cute minis, we rounded up the best ways to shop the trend at your favorite fast fashion stores. Right now Zara, H&M, Topshop, ASOS, and more budget-friendly brands are taking cues from the runway and igniting a hippie revival on the high street. Here are the top 20 new pieces to shop!