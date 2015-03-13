StyleCaster
Share

Brown Suede is Trending: 20 Pieces You Need This Spring

What's hot
StyleCaster

Brown Suede is Trending: 20 Pieces You Need This Spring

by
38 Shares
Brown Suede is Trending: 20 Pieces You Need This Spring
21 Start slideshow

Fashion is preparing for a full-blown bohemian revival of a scale we haven’t seen since the ’70s. Among the flared jeans, wide-leg pants, and fringe pieces debuting on the fall 2016 runways and the street style crowd are lashings of brown suede looks.

From fringe suede jackets that throw back to the ’70s, to more modern backless suede tops, and cute minis, we rounded up the best ways to shop the trend at your favorite fast fashion stores. Right now Zara, H&M, Topshop, ASOS, and more budget-friendly brands are taking cues from the runway and igniting a hippie revival on the high street. Here are the top 20 new pieces to shop!

MORE: Quirky Bags Were The Number One Street Style Trend This Fashion Month

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21

Keep clicking for 20 of the best suede pieces landing in stores now.
Photo: Edited By

Vintage Groove On Suede Vest, $298; at Nasty Gal

Cord Popper A-Line Skirt, $45.50; at Topshop

Retro Suede Jacket, $998; at Nasty Gal

Stela 9 Ranchero Hat, $150; at Nasty Gal

Fringe Suede Midi Skirt, $56; at Missguided

Wrap Back Suede Top, $129.99; at Mango

Grand Suede Mules, $91.30; at Topshop

Loose Suede Jacket, $279; at Zara

Glamorous Faux Suede Fringe Detail Jacket, $76; at ASOS

Faux Suede Moto Jacket, $37.90; at Forever 21

Ganni Ingrid Suede Long Sleeve Shirt, $313; at ASOS

Suede Coat, $349; at H&M

Suede Mini Clutch Bag, $53; at StyleNanda

Imitation Suede Jacket, $49.95; at H&M

Long Fringe Suede Jacket, $339; at Zara

Melbourne Messenger Bag, $228; at Free People

Vintage Geronimo Suede Jacket, $328; at Nasty Gal

Faux Suede Fringe Vest, $24.90; at Forever 21

Suede Nap Hem Tassels Coat, $29.25; at Chic Nova

Suede Fringe Vest, $149; at Shoptiques

Next slideshow starts in 10s

101 Ways to Wear a Leather Jacket

101 Ways to Wear a Leather Jacket
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share