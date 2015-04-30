17 Ways to Wear Spring’s Biggest Trend: The Brown Suede Skirt

We can credit brands like Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Miu Miu for reintroducing brown suede to the fashion girl’s vocabulary this season–tastemakers everywhere have announced that boho style is back for Spring, and the trend shows no sign of disappearing any time soon.

Among fringe and other boho trends, fashion bloggers have welcomed back the brown suede mini skirt, styled with fringed jackets, denim shirts, classic white blouses, and modern leather jackets. So while brown suede might seem like an intimidating trend to pull off–at first, at least–the street style crowd has already forged the way with dozens of cute outfit ideas you can copy, all shaped around a suede skirt.

It’s hard to remember a time when mini skirts weren’t a Spring staple, so why not dip your toe in, and try this look out: Ahead we have 17 sleek ways modern fashion girls are wearing theirs, and four styles you can shop now–for as little as $38.