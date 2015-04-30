17 Ways to Wear Spring’s Biggest Trend: The Brown Suede Skirt

StyleCaster
We can credit brands like Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Miu Miu for reintroducing brown suede to the fashion girl’s vocabulary this season–tastemakers everywhere have announced that boho style is back for Spring, and the trend shows no sign of disappearing any time soon.

Among fringe and other boho trends, fashion bloggers have welcomed back the brown suede mini skirt, styled with fringed jackets, denim shirts, classic white blouses, and modern leather jackets. So while brown suede might seem like an intimidating trend to pull off–at first, at least–the street style crowd has already forged the way with dozens of cute outfit ideas you can copy, all shaped around a suede skirt.

It’s hard to remember a time when mini skirts weren’t a Spring staple, so why not dip your toe in, and try this look out: Ahead we have 17 sleek ways modern fashion girls are wearing theirs, and four styles you can shop now–for as little as $38.

Photo: The Blonde Salad

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Fashion Toast

Photo: ASOS

Photo: The Corporate Catwalk

Photo: A Fashion Love Affair

Photo: Penny Pincher Fashion

Photo: Into Your Closet

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: A Pearl Oyster

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: A Fine Day

Photo: Adenorah

Photo: Isla Bell

Photo: Life of a Boheme

Suede Mini Skirt, $129; at Zara

ASOS Co-ord Suede A-Line Skirt With Button Through and Pocket Detail, $118; at ASOS

Buttoned Suede Skirt, $37.90; at Forever 21

Essentiel Fringes Suede Mini Skirt, $319; at Revolve

Suede Button-Through A-Line Skirt, $140; at Topshop

