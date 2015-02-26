Bye, Black and White: Brown and Denim is Fashion’s New Favorite Combo

If you can’t handle the sight of another black and white outfit on the street style crowd, we’ve got good news. The sidewalks of London and New York Fashion Weeks have been teaming with a new fallback fashion combination: Denim blues and shades of brown, from chestnut to khaki.

Fashion bloggers, editors, and insiders are foreshadowing the death of crisp black-and-white outfits by instead pairing classic denim jeans, shirts, and skirts with pieces in shades of brown. Say hello to the easiest street style trend to try at home, ever.

Styling partners of choice for tastemakers introducing the trend include beige shearling jackets, camel coats, dark brown fur toppers, and our favorite: Boho suede jackets with fringing to finish. Keep clicking for 23 ways to try the look for yourself, inspired by the fashion week crowd.