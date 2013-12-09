Great Gift Idea: A Sleek Poster of Brooklyn and Every One Of Its Neighborhoods

What: This awesome poster of the borough of Brooklyn cleverly broken down by neighborhood by Ork Posters.

Why: Even if you don’t live in New York, you’re probably aware of the renaissance Brooklyn has undergone in recent years. It’s pretty much at the center of everything in this city, and odds are you know someone who lives there, or who’s planning to move there. Why not make this a housewarming-slash-holiday gift?

How: Ork suggests these either be framed and matted, or simply hung with four large minimalist silver tacks—either way, it’s a great gift idea! Oh, and in case Brooklyn’s not for you, check out the site for a slew of others cities such as Chicago, Denver, L.A., London, and Washington, DC to name a few.

Brooklyn Poster, $22; at Ork Posters