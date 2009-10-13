The Brooklyn Flea: A Photo Diary

One of my favorite things to do on the weekend is to stop by the Brooklyn Flea Market. Located on Saturdays in Fort Greene and Sundays in Dumbo, the market is filled with vendors selling delicious food, great vintage pieces, and one-of-a-kind crafts. I stopped by this Saturday to enjoy the sun and get a little bit of vintage inspiration for fall. Sadly, the Red Hook Lobster Pound’s famous lobster rolls sold out before I could get one.

See some of my favorites below.

These vintage schoolroom posters have different breeds of birds displayed on them. I liked the finches the best- it would go perfectly with the scroll-down map of South America in my living room.

This vintage stole was one of my favorite pieces. I’m not a fan of new fur, and even vintage fur makes me a little iffy, but the beautiful color and easy fit won me over.

This tortoise shell bag was completely amazing, but not exactly great for everyday wear. It reminds me of searching for tortoises while on vacation in the Mojave Desert as a kid.

Vintage Western and Native American-inspired clothes, accessories, and home decor were all over the market. I’m not sure if this trend will ever make it out of Brooklyn and I sort of hope it doesn’t.



There are always tons of bowties and amazing sweaters for guys. There are also always tons of cute guys searching for bowties and sweaters. Just saying…

The food at the flea is notoriously amazing. The pupusas and raw chocolate are my favorite stalls, but I am dying to try the lobster rolls too.

I have probably seen Star Wars more times than any other movie. Halloween costume inspiration, anyone?

I absolutely want to put an Edison Bulb in this lamp– sort of restaurant chic circa 2007, but I still love it.

If you look closely, the three glasses on the top have strippers– definitely more cute than trashy.

This framed picture is actually a hologram and thus insanely creepy.

I fell in love with this little bowler hat, sadly it was too small for my big head.

One of the vendors gave me this mask for free- my only takeaway from the market this weekend. Also insanely creepy.



This little girl was telling fortunes for 25 cents. She said that most everyone was asking questions about love and that the outlook was pretty good.

Pinup paper dolls. These scream Elizabeth.

My two favorite pieces of jewelry from the market. The vendor said she didn’t think this necklace was ever intended to be worn. I said, “then what’s the point?”