Brooklyn Decker Does Lingerie

Brooklyn Decker‘s doing what she does best: getting naked. The 2010 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover girl, best known her bedroom eyes, finally leaves the beach, baring her bottom for Felina Lingerie. For her first order of business as the new face of the company, Brooklyn channels Kathy Ireland (circa 1992) during a photo shoot filled with thongs and lace.

More impressively, Brooklyn’s slated to star alongside comedic veteran Adam Sandler and ex-Jedi Master Liam Neeson in two separate movie gigs late next year, where she may or may not be clothed (our money’s on the latter). While she probably won’t be Oscar-nominated any time soon, the 23-year-old has previously played a beautifully inept assistant on Ugly Betty and bares most of her chest during her cameo on Chuck, so she just may be one of the greatest method actresses of our time. Either way, no matter what she’s doing, there’s no denying that the girl has got it going on!