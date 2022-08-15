Brooklyn Just Revealed the Marriage Advice His Parents Gave Him Amid Rumors Victoria ‘Can’t Stand’ His Wife

Clearing the air. Brooklyn Beckham assures us everything is okay between Nicola Peltz and Victoria. The chef and model shared the marriage advice that his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, gave him before he married the Transformers actress.

At Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood event on August 11, 2022, he revealed to E!’s Daily Pop what his parents told him before his wedding. “Just love each other, try and not worry about anything, and keep working,” he recalled, “Just try and have fun.” On his love for Nicola, he gushed about his relationship, “I have my best mate with me all the time. So, it’s amazing.” At the event, he also revealed that he has a tattoo on the back of his neck that features a sketch of her eyes. On why he got his wife’s eyes, he said that she “has the most gorgeous eyes in the world.”

On August 11, 2022, Brooklyn showed off another tattoo that he got in honor of his wife in an Instagram story. The tattoo features the word “married” on his hand in cursive. In a caption, he wrote, “Surprised my baby @nicolaannepeltzbeckham.”

In Brooklyn’s Variety profile that came out on August 10, 2022, he and Nicola dispelled the rumors that Nicola and Brooklyn’s mom, Victoria, don’t get along. The drama, according to sites, supposedly started when she didn’t wear the wedding dress that Victoria designed. She instead opted for a Valentino dress. “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” she confessed. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.” Brooklyn added on, “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

Rumors of Nicola and Victoria fighting first circulated when a source told Page Six on August 4, 2022, that they were not not on good terms. “They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” the insider said of Victoria and Nicola’s relationship. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.” According to Page Six’s source, Victoria and Nicola’s drama started after Nicola decided that she didn’t want her mother-in-law to be involved in “any part of the [wedding] planning.” The insider continued, “She wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything. Communication was minimal.” The source added that the “non-stop petty drama” between Victoria and Nicola has also affected Victoria and her husband David Beckham’s relationship with Brooklyn. “They haven’t spoken to him much in the last few months,” the insider said.

Another source came forward to Page Six on August 10, 2022, to reveal that the drama extends beyond the couple. “Victoria and Nicola are just collateral damage. It’s not just about two women — it’s two families coming together,” the source said. “It’s pretty obvious there’s an issue between the two families. Everybody needs to find their place. They’re just not quite connecting yet.”

Brooklyn’s parents want their son and their daughter-in-law to follow in their footsteps of leading clothing lines, perfume, and other ventures. “There is a very deliberate move orchestrated by Nicola and her mom and funded by Nelson. There is a reason why Brooklyn and Nicola are now ‘Peltz Beckham.’ It’s all about branding,” the source dished about Nicola’s billionaire father Nelson Peltz. “I think that Nicola and her mom come up with ideas, Nelson can fund anything and he says yes! But for David and Victoria, it has to have some substance.” The source further explained why the Beckhams want to help their son, but hard work must come out of it. “The Beckhams are quite old-fashioned. They believe that everyone should make their own way up in the world,” said the source. “Although they’ll always give their kids a leg up in terms of support and endorsement, they famously made Brooklyn work in a cafe to teach him about work ethic and to get some values. They were really keen to support his passion for photography, so they helped him get internships; then he got into cooking, and they’ve supported that.”