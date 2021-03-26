Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Just Got Matching Necklaces of Each Other’s Teeth

Nothing says I love you like a pair of gold-encrusted wisdom teeth, am I right? At least that seems to be the idea behind Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz‘s teeth necklaces, which the couple shared photos of on social media for all of their followers to see (whether they really wanted to or not).

Beckham’s fiancée was the first to share a flick of the bizarre accessory to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 25, explaining, “I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces @brooklynbeckham you’re my best friend.” The 26-year-old actress attached a photo of the couple holding their new necklaces, replete with 24-carat gold-dipped teeth.

Obviously, this kind of gift isn’t for anyone (but it is giving us serious Angelina Jolie-circa her Billy Bob Thornton blood vial days). Yet for 22-year-old Beckham, matching teeth necklaces made for the “best gift” from his fiancée. “Words can’t describe how much I love you @nicolaannepeltz. I am the luckiest person on the planet xx I will love you forever and ever,” he wrote in an Instagram Story where he re-shared Peltz’s photo.

He added, “The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancé x I love you like crazy,” he added, attaching a series of photos of himself wearing the necklace. “You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.” Peltz carried on the love-fest, reposting his Stories to her own Instagram Stories and writing, “My forever boy. I’m so lucky I get to live life by your side.”

Peltz and Beckham announced their engagement in July 2020 via Instagram. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Beckham wrote in an Instagram post on July 11. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”

The Transformers actress shared the same photo to her Instagram account, which pictured herself in a long yellow dress and her new fiancé in a navy suit. She captioned the post, “you’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift.” She went on to give a sweet shout-out to Beckham’s 9-year-old little sister, Harper.”I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic 🥰”