Brooklyn Beckham Is Signing a Prenup With Fiancée Nicola Peltz & Here’s What His Parents Think

Before they get married, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are signing a prenup to protect their respective fortunes, a source shared with The Sun on December 8. In the event of divorce, the engaged couple has reportedly agreed to part from their marriage with only “what they put into it.”

Beckham, 21, and Peltz, 25, announced their engagement in 2020 after less than a year of dating. Beckham is the eldest son of pro soccer player, David Beckham, and model mom Victoria Beckham, and is estimated to have anywhere up to a $10 million net worth. Meanwhile, Transformers: Age of Extinction actress Peltz has an estimated net worth of around $50 million herself, but as the daughter to billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner, she’s also an heir to her family’s massive fortune. According to a source with The Sun, the young couple has already gone ahead with signing their prenuptial agreement, and it seems the decision to protect their fortunes was entirely “mutual.”

“Prenups may not seem particularly romantic but in the US they’re incredibly common and Nicola’s family all have agreements in place with their partners,” the source told the British newspaper. “Brooklyn and Nicola’s decision to go legal was entirely mutual.”

As for how the couple’s family members feel about their choice, it seems they’re completely on board. Referring to Beckham, a source explained, “He’s had experiences of girls desperate to get in on the Beckham name so they’re delighted Nicola loves Brooklyn for him. And, of course, she doesn’t need his money and has her own successful career.”

The insider added, “It’s not complicated. Basically, in the unlikely event of a split, both parties will leave the marriage with what they put into it.”

Beckham and Peltz surprised their followers when they shared the news of their engagement on social media in July with matching photos posted to their Instagram accounts. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world,” Brooklyn captioned his photo of him and Nicola standing together in a field. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”

Nicola took to her Instagram page to share her own sweet message: “you’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic,” her caption read.