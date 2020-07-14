Brooklyn Beckham’s Dating History Reveals Nicola Peltz Isn’t Even His First Whirlwind Relationship

Scroll To See More Images

Ever since he announced his engagement to actress Nicola Peltz, many are curious about Brooklyn Beckham’s dating history before he proposed to his new fiancée. Nicola, 25, and Brooklyn, 21, surprised fans on July 11 when they shared matching photos of themselves on Instagram to announce their recent engagement.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world,” Brooklyn captioned his photo of him and Nicola standing together in a field. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”

Nicola took to her Instagram page to share the same photo with a caption of her own, that reads, “you’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic.”

The dual announcement came as a shock to some fans after learning that the couple had only been dating for around nine months prior to their engagement. But if Brooklyn Beckham’s dating history reveals anything, it’s that this isn’t his first rodeo when it comes to quick and intense relationships. The son of former pro-footballer David Beckham, 45, and model-turned-designer Victoria Beckham, 46, has had his fair share of short-lived girlfriends. Here are just some of the ones we know about.

Brooklyn Beckham’s Ex-Girlfriend Chloë Grace Moretz (2014-2018)

Brooklyn Beckham’s dating history begins with 23-year-old actress Chloë Grace Moretz, and honestly, their relationship has enough history in it alone to constitute a whole list. But to keep things simple: This couple was notoriously on-again, off-again, which makes their four-year dating window actually a lot shorter when you remove all their time spent apart.

Things kicked off for Chloë and Brooklyn starting in August of 2014 after reportedly meeting at a SoulCycle class, shortly after which point they made their first red-carpet debut together at the Teen Choice Awards. Yet by August 2016, the pair had split up and gotten back together a handful of times before finally calling it quits.

They couldn’t stay apart for too long. In September 2017, the pair were rumored to be back together again after dropping some flirty Instagram comments on each other’s posts. The following month, they were officially an item again, with Chloë telling Us Weekly in 2017, “It’s been years now off and on and it’s just one of those things, you come back, and it’s like no time spent away from each other at all.”

However, their turbulent relationship ended for good in early 2018. Still, that doesn’t mean Brooklyn Beckham’s dating history didn’t shape up differently during his many breaks from Chloë before that.

Brooklyn Beckham & Sonia Ben Ammar (October 2015-March 2016)

During one of Brooklyn and Chloë’s breaks, the model and aspiring photographer began dating French singer and actress, Sonia Ammar. According to Daily Mail, Brooklyn and Sonia dated for five months from October 2015 to March 2016 before calling it quits. While they “reconnected” the following year the Louvre Museum in Paris for a family date with Brooklyn’s mom, Victoria, nothing more than friendship seemed to come of it.

Brooklyn Beckham & Sofia Richie (2016-2017)

Brooklyn was originally linked to Sofia Richie after being spotted with the model for a night out with friends in Beverly Hills in October 2016. The pair laid low until January 2017, at which point they reconnected at London’s Bloomsbury Bowling Alley and reportedly left together at the end of the night. Only five months later, however, Sofia and Scott Disick were already an item.

Brooklyn Beckham & Afton McKeith (2017)

This 20-year-old London-based actress was reportedly one of Brooklyn’s classmates. They kicked off a short romance sometime in 2017 during another one of Brooklyn’s breaks from Chloë, according to Us Weekly.

Brooklyn Beckham & Madison Beer (July 2017)

According to multiple reports, Brooklyn bean dating the Justin-Bieber-approved singer in July 2017 after they were spotted kissing after a date at The Grove shopping mall in Los Angeles. A little over a month later, however, Brooklyn had relocated to New York City for college and the relationship was through.

Brooklyn Beckham & Lexi Wood (April 2018)

Photos show Brooklyn kissing this Playboy model at the Hideaway at Suite X tattoo parlor in Los Angeles in April 2018, essentially confirming that he and Chloë had ended their relationship for good.

Brooklyn Beckham & Lexy Panterra (June 2018)

A few weeks later, Brooklyn was clearly enjoying the dating life after being spotted kissing another woman. Lexy Panterra, who is 10 years older than Brooklyn, reportedly had a “whirlwind romance” in New York City with the young photographer. The relationship was shortlived, though, as Brooklyn already moved on in a couple months.

Brooklyn Beckham & Alex Lee Aillón (August 2018)

By August 2018, sources revealed that Brooklyn was also dating model Alex Lee Aillón shortly after his split from Panterra. “They’ve been hanging out for around two months, but are not officially boyfriend and girlfriend yet,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time.

Brooklyn Beckham & Hana Cross (December 2018-July 2019)

Brooklyn’s next high-profile relationship was with yet another model. This time, it was another young twenty-something, Hana Cross. The model and Brooklyn were spotted at various fashion events and afterparties holding hands in late 2018. But by July of 2019, the couple was no longer making any public appearances together. The Sun claims that Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria, were “delighted” that the pair ended their “fiery nine-month relationship.”

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz (2019-Present)

It didn’t take long for Brooklyn to move on and commit himself again. By October 2019, the young photographer was spotted hanging out with Nicola Peltz at a Halloween party. Just a few months later in January 2020, the couple became Instagram official. Maybe it’s all the socially distanced time together or just plain luck, but after a relatively short romance, the pair were already calling each other soulmates. “My best friend forever,” Brooklyn wrote of Nicola in an Instagram post from May 2020.