Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Call It Quits

After two years together, Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham have broken up, Page Six reports. Though they only spent the past four months or so in the public eye, once they confirmed their relationship—Moretz called it “no biggie” on national TV in May—they really went all out. It seemed like not a day went by in the past few months when we didn’t see them declaring their undying love for each other on Instagram, walking a red carpet hand in hand, or, like, kicking it at a SoulCycle class, which is where they met in the first place, when she was 17 and he was a tender 15. (So you can meet someone at a spinning class, turns out. Good to know.)

But all of that has come to an end, because Chlolyn are no more. Though they spent the summer chilling in L.A. together, Becks has returned to London, while Moretz has remained in Cali, where she lives (in a $3.4 million dollar mansion). Drat.

According to Page Six, the duo haven’t been spending time together in the past couple of weeks, though they were both in Los Angeles. And Beckham was spotted at The Nice Guy sans Moretz before he made his was back over the pond.

Though they both still appear all over each other’s IG feed, neither has addressed the split publicly yet. In his latest post, Beckham is skateboarding; in hers, Moretz is shilling for lip balm.

The last time Beckham appeared on Moretz’s feed was four weeks ago. “When they catch u right when sweet hits after the sour in that sour patch slurpee,” she captioned the post.

And the last time Moretz appeared on Beckham’s IG was just two weeks ago, and if this really is the last pic of the couple ever to be shared on social media, we’re sad. “Keeping her safe ❤️,” he captioned the image. 😢