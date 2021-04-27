Spring Clean Your Bedding With Brooklinen’s Biggest Sale Of The Year

There’s something about warmer weather that makes you want to strip off your wrinkly sheets and refresh your bedding. Call it spring cleaning or just wanting a brighter vibe for summer. Not to mention, we’re still home more than usual and there’s basically nothing more important than our bed. Luckily, Brooklinen’s birthday sale is happening now. The luxe, Instagram-famous brand doesn’t discount its goods very often so when it does, it’s a good time to stock up on sheets, towels, robes and even silk sleep accessories.

From now until May 5, take 20 percent off all products (aside from Spaces). Though 20 percent might not seem like a lot, it’s $20 off the Luxe Starter Sheet Set, bringing it to just $60-80—the lowest price of the year. Plus, the Ultralight Bath Towels are now just $39.20 for two and Large Silk Scrunchies are $25.60 for a set of three. And don’t forget about the Mother’s Day bundles, which include robe, towel and candle sets anyone in your life will love.

Ready to upgrade your old college sheets? We got you started with some favorites, below.

Luxe Starter Sheet Set

Choose from 12 different colors and prints (including this amazing Rose shade). One set includes a fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

Linen Duvet Cover

Everyone loves this lightweight linen cover available in six cool colorways.

Waffle Robe

This cozy robe is made in Turkey from 100 percent Turkish cotton. It comes in three colors and sizes.

AM to PM Set

These four mini scented candles are inspired by the different times of day.

The Essentials Gift Set

Mom will love this gift set that includes a Waffle robe, two hand towels and two bath towels. (You can choose the colors!)