Brooklinen’s Back-to-School Collection Is Perfect for My 30-Something Apartment

Usually around this time, back-to-school fever is in the air. It’s a little squashed this year because of distance learning but luckily we still get to enjoy BTS collections. Because yes, I might be 35 years old but even I grab a pack of affordable hangers from Target and even some new “dorm” furniture from CB2 perfect for small-space living. Brooklinen’s Back-to-School collection is right there with the chic, not-too-teen products that will fit right into the space of anyone of any age.

While I was online looking for a new linen duvet cover, I noticed Brooklinen added two new shades of its sheets collection that are a bit more fun than the classic colors. Because they’re part of back-to-school, they come in Twin and Twin XL, as well as all the regular sizes. According to the brand, the new colorways were inspired by Grecian colors and vibrant greenery to brighten up even the most dreary dorm room. Or, you know, a studio apartment.

Spotted Deep Navy on Blue and Spotted Green on White come in Classic ($139 for full Core Sheet Set at Brooklinen) and Luxe ($159 for full Core Sheet Set at Brooklinen). Classic sheets are percale weave and cool to the touch. Luxe sheets are 480 thread count, sateen weave and have a silky finish.

If you’re in the mood for some new sheets, especially since we’re all home right now more than ever, now just might be the time. Brooklinen has a deal right now of 10 percent off $100 dollars, plus free loungewear. And you can never have too much loungewear. If you’re not shopping right now and just want your space to look refreshed, there’s always these chic Brooklinen Zoom backgrounds.