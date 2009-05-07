Name: Brookelynn Starnes

Age: 28

Occupation: Designer, owner of Cloak & Dagger NYC

Location: New York City

1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

I find myself at Barney’s a lot but it’s usually for shoes. I mainly wear Cloak & Dagger these days but I prefer boutiques to department stores.

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

As Oscar Wilde put it, “Only dull people are brilliant at breakfast.”

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

My new Givenchy black patent t-strap clogs!

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Nicholas Ghesquiere of Balenciaga because he is so prolific and Consuela Castiglioni of Marni for her use of color, shapes and texture. Elsa Schiaperelli was pretty rad too.



5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Jane Birkin circa 68’/69′



6. What are your favorite online destinations?

The Sartorialist and notcouture.com

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

For fun, it would easily be mid 18th Century, France among the aristocrats. The details and fabrics were amazing and fashion was at its most extreme then. I am fascinated by the 3-foot tall hair women wore in those days. For inspiration and shopping, the 30s. I love the prints, shapes and colors of that era.

8. If you could get personal fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Brigitte Bardot for that hair!

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

It’s a tie between Camille in Le Mepris and Bonnie from Bonnie & Clyde.

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

Great tall vintage boots, cropped vintage fur, and apple seed necklaces.

11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

$5000 is too much and at that price they better be AMMMAAAzing!!

12. Who is your style soul mate?

Kate Moss

13. It’s your Final Supper—;who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

It would be my family, my fianc and my closest friends. I love Korean food so it may have to be Bi Bim Bop with Bulgogi. I don’t know if my guests would be into that though.

14. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

Yes I did. I wore an orange slip dress and I gave my date a Tiger Lily.

15. What theme song best describes your life?

Why don’t we do it in the road by The Beatles

16. What inspires you?

Consistently, French films from the 60’s and Technicolor.